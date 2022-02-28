Penn State will have a pair of games make it to the big screen this season.

The Nittany Lions will be on Big Ten Network for their games against Rutgers on March 26, and Ohio State on May 15.

🚨Schedule Update🚨The Nittany Lions will play two games on Big Ten Network this season!➡️ https://t.co/8jrDHzFpVa#WeAre pic.twitter.com/IwrAXwQnuz — Penn State Baseball (@PennStateBASE) February 28, 2022

The blue and white's start time in its matchup against Rutgers is still undetermined, but against the Buckeyes, the first pitch is set for 1:05 p.m.

The rest of Penn State's conference games will be on Big Ten Plus.

