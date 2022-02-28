Baseball PSU vs. Michigan State, Curtis Robison (17) + Group

The Penn State baseball team celebrates outfielder Curtis Robison (17) after hitting a home run during the game against Michigan State on Saturday, May 1, 2021 at Medlar Field in University Park, Pa. The Nittany Lions beat the Spartans 27-4.

 Jason Chen

Penn State will have a pair of games make it to the big screen this season.

The Nittany Lions will be on Big Ten Network for their games against Rutgers on March 26, and Ohio State on May 15.

The blue and white's start time in its matchup against Rutgers is still undetermined, but against the Buckeyes, the first pitch is set for 1:05 p.m.

The rest of Penn State's conference games will be on Big Ten Plus.

