Penn State catcher Matt Wood signed his first professional contract Friday

The fourth-round selection inked a deal with the Milwaukee Brewers worth $347,500, per MLB Pipeline.

4th-rder Matthew Wood signs with @Brewers for $347,500 (slot 132 value = $448,400). @PennStateBASE C, 1.146 OPS with 12 HR, good approach, solid arm. @MLBDraft pic.twitter.com/RSvziIQ5CL — Jim Callis (@jimcallisMLB) July 29, 2022

Wood is the highest-drafted position player in Penn State history, as well as the only Nittany Lion selected in the 2022 MLB Draft.

He officially leaves the blue and white after three years and over 100 career starts.

