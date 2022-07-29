PSU Baseball vs. Maryland 3/21, Wood (14)

Catcher Matt Wood (14) slides into second after stealing during Penn State baseball's second game in their series against Maryland on Sunday, March 21, 2021 at Medlar Field in University Park, Pa. The Nittany Lions beat the Terrapins 6-5.

 Chloe Trieff

Penn State catcher Matt Wood signed his first professional contract Friday

The fourth-round selection inked a deal with the Milwaukee Brewers worth $347,500, per MLB Pipeline.

Wood is the highest-drafted position player in Penn State history, as well as the only Nittany Lion selected in the 2022 MLB Draft.

He officially leaves the blue and white after three years and over 100 career starts.

