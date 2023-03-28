In a Pennsylvania rivalry, the 12-8 Nittany Lions took on 11-10 Pitt.

The Panthers were coming off a 2-1 series against Virginia Tech while Penn State entered after getting swept in a three-game series to open up conference play against Michigan. Matching up for the first time at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park since April 10 2019, Penn State took the victory 16-8.

Ben DeMell took the mound for the blue and white. DeMell made his second straight Tuesday start after making his first career start in the win against Binghamton last week.

Holden Phelps started the game for Pitt. The right-handed junior had been solid in the 2023 campaign, appearing in two games and starting one, with a 2.84 ERA and seven strikeouts.

Pitt threatened early in the bottom of the first by loading the bases. After two singles and a walk, DeMell faced adversity early. Battling back from a 3-0 count, DeMell ended the inning with a big strikeout stranding all three Pitt runners on base.

The Nittany Lions got the scoring going in the bottom of the first. After both Thomas Bramley and Jay Harry reached base, they both scored after Johnny Piacentino and Josh Spiegel drove them in on singles. Billy Gerlott kept it going with an RBI single to right field. The blue and white left the first with a 3-0 lead.

Pitt cashed in its first run in the top of the second as Justin Acal scored on a RBI single by Johnny Long III. The Panthers kept it going as Kyle Hess ripped an RBI single. Pitt tied it up as DeMell walked in a run, wrapping up his day going 1.1 innings on 61 pitches.

Jordan Morales came into relief, striking out the first batter but then walking in a run in the next at-bat. Pitt left the top of the second with a 4-3 lead.

In the bottom of the third, Penn State came roaring back. After getting runners on second and third after back-to-back errors, the Nittany Lions took the lead after RBI singles by Gerlott and CJ Pittaro, ending the night for Phelps bringing in Matthew Fernandez for Pitt. Penn State led after the third with a 5-4 lead.

The fourth inning was the first scoreless inning of the contest. Morales was then relieved by Tommy Molsky after going 2.2 innings and giving up one unearned run, two strikeouts, and zero hits.

Pitt rallied back to tie the game in the top of the fifth. After a single and then a questionable foul or fair call resulted in an error. Pitt had runners on second and third and tied it up on a groundout. Molsky battled back, getting the last out with a strikeout. The game was tied at 5-5 after the top of the fifth.

The Nittany Lions regained the lead in the bottom of the sixth. After Harry’s second hit of the game, Grant Norris drove him in on a single. On the next pitch, Gerlott continued his hot day with his third hit and third RBI.

Nash Bryan took over for Pitt after Penn State’s bats came alive. The first pitch he threw was taken by Tayven Kelley for a two-run single, extending the lead for the blue and white. The squad kept pouring it on after a Bramley RBI single.

That made quick work of Bryan’s day as Ethan Firoved came in for his rocky performance. He got out of the jam with ease, but the damage was done as Penn State led 10-5 after the inning.

Molsky’s day was short-lived as Connor Throneberry took over in the top of the seventh. After back-to-back walks in the top of the eighth, Throneberry’s battery mate Ryan Partridge came in.

In the top of the eighth, Pitt came scrambling back after an RBI double by CJ Funk. Another run scored off a groundout. A throwing error by Harry led to another Pitt run, closing the gap. The Panthers cut the lead to two after the inning.

Penn State added some insurance in the bottom of the eighth on an RBI double by Kelley. Adding insult to injury, the Nittany Lions scored six runs in the latter half of the inning leading 16-8 heading into the ninth.

The blue and white brought in Steven Miller to close it out. He made quick work of the Panthers ending the inning throwing just eleven pitches.

