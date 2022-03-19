The Nittany Lions finished day two of the Penn State Softball Invitational with a win against UMass Lowell.

The final score was 12-2 with impressive performances from the blue and white bullpen.

The game, originally slated for 2:30pm, was played at 5:45pm due to anticipated thunderstorms that never appeared. It was a beautiful 65 degree Fahrenheit and sunny at first pitch.

Penn State came out swinging, loading the bases in the first inning, before Ally Kurland and Lexie Black hit home runs in the second and third innings, respectively.

By the time the end of the third rolled around, the Nittany Lions developed a five-run lead over the River Hawks in the 7-2 ballgame.

The blue and white posted an additional five runs the following inning off pitcher Kaylie See.

The matchup concluded after five innings due to Penn State’s greater than eight-run lead.

Deep ball key in early success

Kurland’s drive over the right field wall is the eighth time the catcher/designated player has homered so far this season.

She added a double in the fourth, bringing her RBI total to four on the afternoon.

Black hit her four-bagger in the third, her sixth of the season. She trails only Kurand for the team lead.

Through the opening three innings, the Nittany Lions totaled seven hits, three for extra bases.

The blue and white tacked on an additional four hits and five runs in an outstanding fourth inning.

Pitching reliant on multiple performances

Saturday served as a bullpen game for the blue and white, giving Bailey Parshall a chance to rest after throwing 9.2 innings Friday.

After a successful start Friday, Kylee Lingenfelter made her second start of the invitational Saturday. She lasted only two innings, throwing 45 pitches.

In the third, freshman Lydia Spalding made her ninth appearance of the season, hitting and striking out two and striking out in her only inning pitched.

Junior Vanessa Oatley made her season debut in the fourth and pitched two complete innings en route to earning herself the win.

Building momentum

With four straight wins in their pockets, the Nittany Lions look to build up as much steam as they can ahead of Big Ten play.

The bats were hot against UMass Lowell, something that Penn State has needed all season long when without Bailey Parshall in the circle.

The ace will likely make one, if not two, appearances Sunday when the blue and white face off against Cornell and Rider to end the invitational.

With only two games to play until Penn State begins its nearly two-month long interconference schedule, it needs all the momentum it can possess.

Saturday’s win is the fourteenth of the season for Coach Crowell, doubling her win total from the year prior.

MORE SOFTBALL COVERAGE