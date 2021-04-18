Penn State fell to 8-16 on the year after suffering its second sweep of the season at the hands of Nebraska.

After the Cornhuskers took both of the first two games by wide margins, it was a much more back-and-forth affair Sunday in an eventual 5-3 Nebraska victory.

Penn State starter Kyle Virbitsky allowed two runners in the first and one in the second but was able to work around them. The Nittany Lions couldn’t capitalize on a one-out triple from Tayven Kelley in the bottom of the first.

In the third, Virbitsky got tagged for a lead-off double that was brought around to open the scoring with an RBI single. However, Penn State answered after loading the bases and coming away with one run on a wild pitch.

Nebraska was able to plate another in the fourth after a pair of errors, but a heads-up flip to the catcher by Virbitsky saved a run and held the score to 2-1.

In the fifth, Virbitsky had the bases loaded with no outs and gave up a two-run double to the next batter. The Nittany Lions cut into the deficit in the bottom half with an RBI double from Gavin Homer.

The big fifth chased Virbitsky out of the ball game for Tyler Shingledecker, but a walk and a wild pitch led to another run-scoring single to stretch the lead to 5-2. Penn State threatened in return and put one more on the board.

Shingledecker held the score within striking distance as he kept the Cornhuskers scoreless through the ninth. However, the Nittany Lions went quiet the rest of the way as well and eventually fell 5-3.

Mistakes prove detrimental

Penn State kept the series finale against Nebraska closer than each of the first two games, but numerous mistakes kept the team from walking away with its only win of the weekend.

The Nittany Lions added to their tied for second-worst in the Big Ten error total with 4 on the day. Additionally, just two of Nebraska’s five runs were earned.

Virbitsky gave up four walks and a hit by pitch, while Shingledecker added a walk of his own.

On the offensive end, when Penn State had its biggest opportunity with the bases loaded in the third, Kelley was caught in a pickle to abruptly end the rally and prompt some jawing between him and his third base coach.

Shingledecker buckles down

Shingledecker has had his ups and downs throughout the season, but Sunday was one of those highs.

He got two quick outs when he first came on before he gave up the walk and RBI single, but he was lights out for the remainder of his outing.

He worked through the next three innings cleanly and piled up six strikeouts in four innings of work.

The only mistakes for the lefty were the walk and one wild pitch.

Offense unable to produce in big spots

Statistically, Penn State only left three runners on base. However, the Nittany Lions were largely unable to manufacture runs on the day.

The team struck out eight times while only drawing two walks. It made good contact throughout the game, but often hit right at Nebraska’s fielders.

The biggest letdown was the bases-loaded opportunity in the third when the bases were loaded with just one out. Penn State scored a run, but it didn’t even come on a hit.

The Nittany Lions were able to keep Sunday’s game close and held Nebraska to its lowest run total of the weekend, but the offense was futile and led to their fourth straight loss.

