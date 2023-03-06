After a less than desired performance by the Nittany Lions yesterday against Holy Cross, Penn State looked to bounce back in a big way Monday afternoon.

In an offensive showcase, the blue and white ran over the Crusaders, achieving a staggering 15-2 victory to put the Nittany Lions back in the W column.

After a quick inning on defense, the Nittany Lions came out on offense ready to fight. They took full advantage of mistakes made by Holy Cross starter Tyler Mudd, with the first four batters reaching base.

The blue and white batters succeeded both behind the plate and around the diamond as two Nittany Lions, center fielder Johnny Piacentino and designated hitter Jake Cooper, recorded RBIs. A run scored on a stolen base by right fielder Tayven Kelley put the blue and white up 3-0 after the first inning.

The Penn State offense furthered its lead in the third inning, continuing to take advantage of Mudd’s mistakes.

After Piacentino’s second hit of the day into right field, Mudd went on to walk the next two Nittany Lion batters, loading the bases with two outs.

To rub salt on an already opened wound, Mudd threw the exact pitch third basemen Ben Kailher was looking for, as he sent a shot to deep left for a grand slam furthering Penn State’s lead to 7-0.

The blue and white wasn’t through with Holy Cross just yet, as the Crusaders had a mid-inning pitching change subbing in right hander Payton Sutman.

Sutman went on to walk the first batter, allowing Penn State left fielder Bobby Marsh to step up to the plate. On a 1-1 count, Marsh took a powerful swing and hit the ball to deep right, scoring two more for the blue and white and furthering the lead to 9-0.

A powerful inning for Penn State hitters scored six runs in the bottom of the third inning.

The fourth inning began the same as the third, with a single by Johnny Piacentino; his third hit of the day in just four innings.

The center fielder holds a .351 batting average in 10 games played so far this season. This afternoon’s play will surely provide a good boost to his stats and his confidence.

Tayven Kelley continued his success behind the plate with an RBI double, scoring Piacentino and furthering Penn State’s lead to 10-0.

Following the Nittany Lions’ offensive success through the first four innings, Penn State starter Jordan Morales was given some well deserved rest after a strong four inning outing with seven strikeouts and only two hits allowing zero runs in addition.

Morales still holds a 4.17 ERA but boasts a perfect 3-0 record coming into this afternoon. The left-hander continues to show how he is a pivotal part of the Nittany Lion bullpen.

Following the 10th run in the fourth inning, the Nittany Lion offense came to a screeching halt as nothing notable occurred on offense through the next four innings.

After subbing out Morales, the Crusaders were able to score two runs in the fifth off of Penn State relief pitcher Kellan Tulio, but they were capped off there and the Penn State lead was maintained at 10-2.

Piacentino picked up his fourth hit of the game and reached base for the fifth time Monday afternoon after walking in his fourth at-bat. This was the most impressive offense played by the Nittany Lions through the seventh inning, yet the blue and white still held an 8-point lead.

Into the eighth inning, the blue and white bats finally awoke from their multi-inning slumber as hits from catcher Thomas Bramley and Jake Cooper brought in another run for the blue and white, further extending the Penn State lead to 11-2.

Shortly after, a groundout to shortstop by Kailher scored Bramley, and a single up the middle by right fielder Tyson Cooper, scoring Jake Cooper, extended the Nittany Lion lead to 13-2.

The Nittany Lions continued to add more and more heroes on offense as C.J. Pittaro stepped in to pinch hit and sent a rocket to third scoring Tyson Cooper, followed by a throwing error at first scoring another pinch hitter in Ty Torti.

After an offensive lull through four innings, the Nittany Lions scored five runs in the bottom of the eighth to continue their offensive showcase late into the ball game.

After many position changes in the ninth inning, the Nittany Lions were able to close out the game quickly and earn a much deserved revenge win this afternoon.

