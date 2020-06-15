Editor’s Note: Speculation State is a weekly series where we leave reality and look at what could’ve occurred if Penn State’s athletic teams were able to finish their 2020 seasons.

With a team built around chemistry and a strong work ethic, Penn State was just beginning to see positive results before its 2020 campaign was cut short due to the coronavirus.

Penn State stormed out of the gates this season, getting off to its most promising start since the 1980s.

With a solid starting rotation led by Bailey Dees and Conor Larkin, the Nittany Lions posted a 10-5 start to the season.

A 5-1 loss to Miami (Ohio) marked the last time Penn State would take the diamond as its season came to an abrupt end.

Despite its early out-of-conference success, Penn State was untested in conference play.

With that being said, however, could coach Rob Cooper and company finally bring back a winning brand of baseball to Happy Valley and build around a group of young players?

A welcomed return to Medlar Field

Penn State would finally get the chance to play its first game of the season at Medlar Field against the Binghamton Bear Cats.

After winning their previous two games against Miami (Ohio), giving them the series victory, the Nittany Lions were ready to take advantage of a team that struggled mightily out of the gate and only played to a record of 6-9.

MORE SPECULATION STATE

+8 Speculation State: Would Penn State men’s lacrosse have won a national championship? Penn State fielded one of its best teams ever in 2020, but there will never be any hardware to show for it.

Since the team's home opener would not be a normal weekend game, the usual starting rotation would not be on hand for the home crowd. Instead of Dees toeing the rubber for Cooper’s squad, it was Hutch Gagnon who got the nod.

Gagnon would stifle the opposing Bearcat bats as he struck out eight batters over the course of seven innings. Reliever Jared Frielich then took the mound and tossed two stress free innings to close out the game.

On the offensive side, it was the Nittany Lions’ freshmen standouts Matt Wood and Johnny Piacentino who shined in their first game in Happy Valley. The duo would each contribute two hits and account for three of their team’s seven runs.

In-state rivalry matchup

After coming off a series loss to Northwestern in Evanston, Penn State would look to rebound against its in-state rival, the Pitt Panthers.

With Pitt also coming off a tough weekend against Florida State, both teams were hungry for a win.

Being a Tuesday evening game, Cooper once again handed the ball off to the right handed hurler, Gagnon for his second straight start in as many weeks.

Despite a dominant outing against Binghamton, the spot starter could not find the same success. He allowed six runs on eight hits and was lifted after completing only four innings of work.

Gagnon gave way to freshman Logan Evans who was tasked with keeping the score where it was.

After trailing by five runs through the first four innings, Penn State had plenty of work to do offensively.

The bottom of the Nittany Lions’ lineup got things going in their half of the seventh inning however.

Mac Hippenhammer started the rally with a single through the right side. Two batters later, Penn State was able to execute as Cole Bartels was able to single through the hole allowing Hippenhammer to advance to third on the play.

Penn State’s big middle of the order bats, Justin Williams and Curtis Robison, were then up to the plate and were able to record back-to-back doubles bringing the Nittany Lions to within two runs.

Despite their efforts, Penn State was unable to pull off a late game miracle against Pitt losing 7-4.

Senior send-off

The Nittany Lions took Medlar Field for the final time as they played host to their conference opponent, Illinois.

Despite not being able to advance to any postseason tournament, Penn State still had plenty to play for.

Over the course of the 2020 season, the Nittany Lions saw modest improvements in every facet of their game.

The veteran leadership provided by their three seniors, Gavin Homer, Mason Nadeau and Jacob Padilla, played a crucial role in the development of the young team.

Cooper handed the ball off to his typical Sunday afternoon starter, Kyle Virbitsky, who with Padilla behind the dish, turned in a masterful performance.

Virbitsky tossed seven strong innings striking out ten along the way.

On the other side of the ball, Homer contributed with his bat as he recorded his 17th double of the season, adding two RBIs to his stat line along the way as the Nittany Lions capped off their final game of the season on a high note.

An overall improvement

Penn State came up just short in terms of making the Big Ten tournament.

The Nittany Lions finished with an overall record of 26-30 and were 7-17 in the conference, which earned tenth in the Big Ten.

The 2020 season marked a four win improvement from the 2019 campaign overall and a three win improvement in conference play.

Despite being a relatively young team littered with inexperience and raw talent, Cooper was able to find creative ways to motivate and propel the team forward.

With only three seniors on the squad, the Nittany Lions will be returning almost their entire roster. Penn State took a step forward in 2020 and could very well make some noise in the Big Ten next season.