The final game of opening weekend was a blowout as the offense came alive and got its first double-digit performance of the season.

Penn State never lost control in a 14-2 win over Monmouth on Sunday.

The Nittany Lions got off to a hot start after a four-run second inning gave them a 5-0 lead in the early part of the game.

They would go on to ride quality innings by Conor Larkin and the bullpen before breaking it open with seven runs in the fifth and sixth innings.

There was never a question in this one and a spectacular day at the plate helped Penn State close out the weekend on a high note.

The bats were electric

The storyline of the day comes from the hitters dominating the game from start to finish.

Twelve batters, including all of the starters, had hits today and Penn State ended up with 18 total.

More impressive, though, was the production with runners on base that paced a 14-run onslaught that put the game out of reach almost immediately.

Matt Wood led the team with another three-hit performance and knocked in two runs with singles in the second and the fifth.

Gavin Homer got the start at second and shined going 2-2 with a walk to go along with three RBI’s and three runs scored.

Jacob Padilla, Mac Hippenhammer and Cole Bartels also scored multiple runs in the game and five different players had multi-RBI days.

The bats made this a decisive win for the Nittany Lions.

Larkin and company get the job done

Conor Larkin was dominant in his first start of the season.

Larkin got the win going 5.2 innings and getting six strikeouts while allowing just four hits and no earned runs.

He left the game with a six-run lead and handed it over to Steven Miller who allowed a run in 1.1 innings of work.

Coach Rob Cooper went with freshman Braden Halladay to start the 8th and saw him help Penn State finish off the weekend strong.

Halladay went 2.0 innings and allowed just one hit for the Nittany Lions.

The three combined for a solid performance that was more than enough to get the job done in the big win.

Creating big innings

Penn State did a fantastic job of capitalizing on runners on base and in scoring position today.

The majority of the runs came off of singles where the table was already set for Penn State with hitters having good at bats and getting on base.

Taking advantage of this helped the Nittany Lions break out for two huge innings scoring four in the second and five in the six.

These innings put the game way out of reach for Monmouth and Penn State’s ability to rally today turned it into a blowout.

Penn State looks to stay hot and move to 4-1 on Friday as they take on Wagner at 2 p.m. in Cary, North Carolina.