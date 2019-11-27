Penn State will be playing away from Medlar Field at Lubrano Park quite a bit in 2020.

The Nittany Lions released their 2020 regular season schedule on Wednesday.

The 56-game slate features just 19 contests in Happy Valley, and could be the fewest in a single year in the ballpark’s history.

Since Medlar Field at Lubrano Park opened in 2007, Penn State has played fewer than 20 home matchups in a season just once.

With only 19 games set to be played in the friendly confines in 2020, three cancellations would break the previous low of 17, set in 2014.

The Nittany Lions’ home opener is scheduled for March 18 against Binghamton, with first pitch set for 4 p.m. It is Penn State’s only home contest before the spring equinox.

The Nittany Lions’ home slate features three-game sets against Big Ten foes Iowa, Indiana, Michigan and Illinois.

Penn State will also welcome Pittsburgh, West Virginia and five other mid-major squads for single games in Happy Valley.

The Nittany Lions will open the 2020 campaign in Cary, North Carolina on Feb. 14 against Bucknell at the USA Baseball Complex. Penn State will play 11 consecutive neutral-site matchups at the complex.

Looking at the schedule as a whole, the Nittany Lions will take on six opponents that made the NCAA Tournament in 2019 – Michigan, Indiana, West Virginia, Illinois, Nebraska and Creighton. The Wolverines fell to Vanderbilt in the College World Series Finals.

Outside of its 24-game conference slate, Penn State has five more contests against Power Five opponents.

In addition to the home-and-home series with the Panthers and their matchup with the Mountaineers, the Nittany Lions will conclude the regular season at Arizona with a three-game set.

Penn State’s longest homestand is just six contests and will take place in late March.

Conversely, the Nittany Lions will open the year with 17 matchups away from central Pennsylvania, their longest such stretch of the season.

Penn State will play Towson on April 29 in Hagerstown, Maryland at Municipal Stadium, home of Minor League Baseball’s Hagerstown Suns.

The Nittany Lions will also take on Creighton on May 12 at TD Ameritrade Park Omaha, the home of the Bluejays, as well as the Big Ten Tournament and College World Series.