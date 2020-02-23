In 27 innings against Wagner this past weekend, Penn State pitchers allowed two earned runs.

The Nittany Lions relied on their dominant hurlers to win two of three against the Seahawks in Cary, North Carolina. After dropping the first contest of the doubleheader on Saturday 1-0, the blue and white won 11-0 in game two on Saturday before right fielder Curtis Robison’s walk-off home run gave it the 4-2 victory in the 11-inning rubber match on Sunday.

Penn State starting pitchers -- right-handers Bailey Dees, Kyle Virbitsky and Conor Larkin -- suffocated the Wagner offense, combining to throw 17 innings. The trio allowed just two runs and 11 hits in the series.

The starters struck out 21 Seahawks and walked only three. Dees led the way, fanning eight batters while not allowing any walks.

Virbitsky tossed the most dominant performance of the weekend, as he was credited with his first victory of the season. In six innings of work, the junior allowed no runs and only one hit.

A total of five relief pitchers cleaned up the final innings in each matchup, tossing a combined 10 frames. Right-handers Steven Miller, Mason Mellott and Jared Freilich -- along with southpaws Tyler Shingldecker and Hutch Gagnon -- allowed just one unearned run.

Shingledecker and Gagnon had the longest outings of the weekend, as both pitched three innings. Shingledecker took the mound on Saturday, allowing only one hit and no runs.

Gagnon ate up innings in Sunday’s marathon, allowing two hits while striking out three. The appearance was his first out of the bullpen this year, as the sophomore started against NJIT on opening weekend.

Freilich earned the win in Sunday’s contest, tossing the 11th inning. While the redshirt junior relinquished the unearned run and two hits, he worked out of a bases-loaded jam with a crucial strikeout.

Through seven games, the Nittany Lions now have 1.68 team ERA, which leads the Big Ten. The mark is nearly three times better than last season’s 4.30 ERA.

Penn State has gotten solid pitching from just about everyone through two weeks. All 12 of the Nittany Lions who’ve stepped on the rubber have an ERA of 4.00 or lower, and five of them have not allowed an earned run so far this year.

Penn State pitchers have held opponents to a .195 batting average this season, holding them to four or fewer runs in all but one contest. Only Bucknell mustered more than four runs, registering six on opening day.