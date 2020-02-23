Down a run in the bottom of the 11th inning, Penn State right fielder Curtis Robison stepped in the batter’s box.

A horrid day for the Nittany Lions offense and a possible loss was erased in one swing, as Robison jacked a three-run home run over the right field wall. The blast gave Penn State the 4-2 walk-off victory over Wagner on Sunday in Cary, North Carolina.

After a 1-1 stalemate through 10 frames, Wagner took the lead in the 11th on a fielding error. The Seahawks loaded the bases with two hits and a hit-by-pitch before a botched play in the infield gave them the lead.

The Nittany Lions responded with their final at-bats, however, as left fielder Ryan Ford and first baseman Parker Hendershot started the inning with two singles. With two baserunners, Robison stepped to the plate and sent Penn State home with a series victory.

Penn State opened the scoring in the second, as Hendershot led-off the inning with a triple. Hendershot came home on the next at-bat, as Robison grounded out to first base for the RBI.

Wagner responded in the fourth with a big hit of their own. Following a single and a walk, designated hitter Freddy Sabido blasted an RBI ground-rule double to tie the game at one.

Pitching staff dominates

Right-handed pitcher Conor Larkin got the start on the mound for Penn State and was dominant, tossing five solid innings. The junior allowed only one run on five hits but was tabbed with the no-decision due to a lack of run support.

Larkin worked out of a jam in the fourth, as Wagner had two runners in scoring position with no outs. The righty struck out three Seahawks in a row to prevent the scoring threat.

In total, Larkin recorded seven strikeouts and allowed only one walk. The outing was his second consecutive start in which he allowed one or fewer runs.

Larkin then turned it over to the bullpen, who kept the Nittany Lions in the game. Mason Mellott, Hutch Gagnon and Jared Freilich combined to hurl six lights-out innings, allowing only one unearned run and five hits while striking out seven.

Putrid at the plate

Despite coming into the contest with a .324 team batting average, the Nittany Lions struggled mightily in the batter’s box on Sunday.

Penn State posted a .189 batting average, recording seven total hits. The Nittany Lions struggled to move base runners as well, going .154 with runners on the bags.

In total, eight of the nine Nittany Lions hitters struck out at least once for a grand total of 16 strikeouts. Designated hitter Matt Wood was the only Penn State player who did not strike out in the game.

Walking the line

While the Nittany Lions struggled to hit, they were able to draw several walks. Penn State finished the game with five base on balls.

Wood led the way with two walks, the only Nittany Lion to draw more than one. He was Penn State’s top offensive performer, recording two hits to go along with the walks.