This week, Penn State will try to conclude its spring break road trip on a positive note.

After going 1-2 in Maryland last weekend, the Nittany Lions will now travel to Oxford, Ohio to take on Miami (Ohio) in a three-game series. After some scheduling adjustments, the two sides will play on Thursday at 4 p.m., Friday at 2 p.m. and Saturday at 1 p.m.

Penn State is coming off a weekend in which it threw a combined no-hitter and lost to Navy 2-1 in 11 innings on Friday night. The Nittany Lions fell to UMBC 10-5 on Saturday before defeating Fairleigh Dickinson 8-4 on Sunday.

Penn State will take on a RedHawks team that swept Milwaukee last weekend. However, Miami (Ohio) fell to Wright State 16-5 on Tuesday, dropping its overall record to 7-7.

The RedHawks and Nittany Lions share no common opponents. However, Miami (OH) took on Power Five foe Texas A&M in a three-game series to open the season, and was swept at the hands of the Aggies.

Penn State is 1-2 all-time against the RedHawks, as the two sides met last met in 1998. The Nittany Lions have not played a Mid-American Conference opponent yet this year.

Like last weekend, Penn State will send right-handers Bailey Dees, Kyle Virbitsky and Conor Larkin to the mound. Dees will start the series opener, with Virbitsky taking the ball on Friday and Larkin staring in the series finale.

The Nittany Lions have relied on their arms to propel them to a strong 10-4 start to the 2020 campaign. Penn State ranks fourth in the NCAA with a 0.98 WHIP and 1.93 team ERA.

Dees has led the way among starters, posting a 1.14 ERA through four starts. The ace has pitched 23.2 innings, allowing only three earned runs while striking out 22 batters.

Tyler Shingledecker has been the Nittany Lions’ top relief pitcher thus far, tossing 12.2 innings of shutout baseball. The sophomore has allowed just one hit and struck out 19 batters.

Penn State pitchers have held opponents to a .186 batting average this season, tossing one shutout. On the other side, Miami (OH) brings a .254 team batting average and a .369 on-base percentage into the series.

The majority of the RedHawks offense comes from infielders Will Vogelgesang and Landon Stephens as well as catcher Cole Andrews. Together, the trio has combined for 44 of Miami’s (OH) 79 RBIs and seven of its 10 home runs this year.