In the season opener, freshman Johnny Piacentino closed out Penn State’s first win, getting Bucknell’s Eunsang Yu to fly out.

The next day, Piacentino recorded his first collegiate hit against Monmouth, an RBI double.

The difficult feat was the beginning of a scorching start for the two-way player, who ranks among the best in the nation in several offensive categories and also has a 0.00 ERA.

Piacentino has solidified himself as the Nittany Lions’ starting center fielder and one of their top options at closer.

“I didn’t expect to get the ball in the first game to close it out,” Piacentino said. “[I] just came in and had fun.”

The “fun” hasn’t stopped for Piacentino, who has since taken his talents to the batter’s box and posted stellar numbers. His .607 on-base percentage is the best in the Big Ten and ranks ninth nationally as of Wednesday, among all batters with at least two at-bats per contest.

“He has, to this point, just really kept it simple,” coach Rob Cooper said. “He’s not trying to make it a bigger deal than it is.”

Piacentino ranks in the top three among all Penn State hitters in batting average, OPS, slugging percentage, on-base percentage and home runs. He is the only Nittany Lion to go 4-for-4 this year, posting a perfect batting average and five RBIs against Wagner on Feb. 22.

“He’s just kept it as a baseball game and [is] not trying to re-invent himself,” Cooper said. “He’s just going out and playing baseball.”

The success on both the mound and at the plate is largely new for Piacentino, who hadn’t pitched since his junior year of high school, a season in which he tossed just seven innings. The everyday outfielder with a cannon of an arm was recruited by Penn State as a position player, but the possibility to pitch was always there.

“That was mentioned before I even got here that we were going to give it a try and see how it goes,” Piacentino said.

MORE PENN STATE SPORTS COVERAGE

Five things to watch in Penn State sports this weekend While some of us may have extravagant plans this spring break, others will be perched up at …

Piacentino battled injuries during the fall, and said he struggled to get his swing in a groove. However, due to injuries to some other Nittany Lions he began to pitch – and pitch well.

“Leading into the season I actually expected to pitch more,” Piacentino said. “I didn’t have the best fall, I was hurt for a lot of it.”

He pitched well enough that Cooper and the rest of the coaching staff felt he was ready to face his first collegiate hitter in the ninth inning on opening day.

“He’d been doing really, really well,” Cooper said. “We felt like because of his fastball [and] slider, that he could get swings and misses.”

The New Jersey native has started six consecutive contests at center field  his preferred position. He credits mental preparation for his success  no matter the spot on the field.

“I always mentally just try and think there’s always a chance I’m going to come in and pitch,” Piacentino said. “You got to just think you’re the man and you’re going to get the job done.”

But Piacentino isn’t the only two-way player on the Penn State roster. Redshirt junior Cole Bartels has also converted to play both on and off the mound, and it’s paid dividends for the Nittany Lions.

Bartels’ 1.625 OPS, .875 slugging percentage and .750 on-base percentage rank first among all Penn State hitters, and his .625 batting average ranks second. Unfortunately, Bartels played only the first four games of the year before getting injured.

MORE PENN STATE BASEBALL COVERAGE

Penn State baseball looks to build on hottest start in 40 years Penn State is already off to its hottest start since 1980 and will look to keep its six-game…

“He’s going to play a huge role for us throughout the season,” pitcher Jared Freilich said about Bartels. “Being a leader of this team, being an older guy and being a strong player like he is, I think he’s definitely going to have a really positive impact.”

Bartels was strictly a pitcher in 2017 and 2019, tossing a total of 34.2 innings and making six total starts. He missed the entire 2018 campaign due to injury.

As someone who likes to swing the bat, Bartels worked extensively with assistant coach Dallas Burke on his hitting in the offseason after regular practice. After all the work, he earned three starts at first base for the Nittany Lions in the first series of the year.

“Dallas [Burke] came to us and said ‘I think he’d be able to hit, too’,” Cooper said. “I give all the credit to [Burke] and Cole [Bartels] for working at it and becoming a guy that we can definitely use as a two-way guy.”

Cooper said he and the rest of the coaching staff are still trying to decide how exactly Bartels can be best utilized when he returns to the lineup. The skipper did not rule out the possibility that Bartels could play as both a position player and pitcher in the same contest.

However, Cooper is cautious about having two players play both ways.

“It’s only an advantage if they can do both  you don’t want to have a guy trying to do two positions and it makes him average at both,” Cooper said. “You want a guy that can give you something from both the pitching standpoint and the position player standpoint.”

On the flip side, if both Bartels and Piacentino continue their early-season success, Cooper believes they could serve as a big advantage for Penn State.

“It basically adds two more players to our roster,” Cooper said. “When baseball only has 35 guys and you have two guys like that, that basically have two different roles, it adds two more players to your roster in a lot of ways.”