Penn State will look to blend key returners from last season’s team with an influx of young talent in 2021.

The Nittany Lions were off to one of their hottest starts in recent memory in 2020, compiling a 10-5 record to start the year.

Coming into 2021, Penn State returns the entirety of a pitching staff that led the Big Ten with a 2.16 ERA in 2020. However, the blue and white’s roster also features 24 freshmen.

Here are a few of the players coach Rob Cooper will lean on for the Nittany Lions to have a successful run in his eighth year at the helm.

Gavin Homer, infielder

Gavin Homer will be returning as a fifth-year senior thanks to an NCAA decision that granted an extra year of eligibility to all spring-sport athletes.

He transferred to Penn State from Kellogg Community College before the 2019 season and finished that year tied for the team lead in home runs with four.

During the shortened 2020 season, Homer tied for the team lead in batting average at .400 and led the team in hits and runs batted in with 18 and 17, respectively.

The Battle Creek, Michigan, native will play a key role as one of the few veteran position players on the roster.

Johnny Piacentino, outfielder

Johnny Piacentino burst onto the national scene in 2020 despite it only being his freshman season.

In his first career start against Wagner, he went 4-for-4 with a home run, a double and five RBIs.

Piacentino continued his breakout campaign and ended the season tied for the team lead in batting average and home runs while also leading the Nittany Lions in on-base percentage and OPS.

At the end of the season, he was named to the Collegiate Baseball Freshman All-America team.

Coming into 2021 with his freshman season under his belt, the Cherry Hill, New Jersey, native will look to continue being a spark plug at the top of the batting order for Cooper’s squad.

Bailey Dees, pitcher

A fourth-year junior, Bailey Dees will be a crucial part of the return to dominance for this season’s pitching staff.

Dees was the frontman for the Big Ten’s best pitching staff in 2020, leading the team with five starts and 28⅔ innings pitched.

The 6-foot-8, 250-pound right hander garnered just a 1-2 record in 2020 despite having the second-best ERA among starters with an impressive 1.88 mark. He also led all starting pitchers with a 0.87 WHIP.

Dees has had starting experience for the Nittany Lions since his freshman year in 2018, and he will play a major part in continuing the squad’s success as one of the team’s elder statesmen in 2021.

Conor Larkin, pitcher

Conor Larkin will hold a key role for the Nittany Lions alongside Dees as the two front-runners of a veteran pitching staff in 2021.

The right-hander finished tied for second with four starts during the 2020 season and led all Penn State starters with a 1.69 ERA, leading him to a 1-0 record.

Like Dees, Larkin has been toeing the rubber to start games since his freshman year in 2018, tallying a total of seven starts and 26 appearances in relief prior to 2020.

As a fourth-year junior, the Royersford, Pennsylvania, native will need to be huge on the bump in order for the pitching staff to continue to excel and lead a team that is relatively young offensively and in the field.

