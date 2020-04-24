Ryan Sloniger knew the inevitable was coming.

On March 12, Major League Baseball canceled the remaining Spring Training games and delayed the start of the regular season by at least two weeks, due to concerns regarding the spread of the coronavirus

The former Penn State captain, and current catcher for the Vancouver Canadians — a minor league affiliate of the Toronto Blue Jays — had no trouble predicting what happened next.

“We all knew what was going on [with the coronavirus], but initially it didn’t seem like something that would affect us players,” Sloniger told the Collegian. “But once [Utah Jazz big man] Rudy Gobert tested positive, then I started to realize that the probability of our season getting suspended in the next 48-72 hours was extremely high.”

Shortly thereafter, it became clear that games would be suspended for the foreseeable future, as daily baseball operations were shut down and have yet to resume.

But while most players in the major leagues have seven-figure net worths and won’t be too harmed financially from the suspension of play, most minor leaguers don’t have that same luxury.

The average salary for a Minor League Baseball player, whose contract is handled by Major League Baseball, ranged from around $6,000 in Single-A to around $9,350 in Double-A to nearly $15,000 in Triple-A in 2018, according to The Athletic. However, those wages cover only the months of the regular season.

And even though Major League Baseball recently announced that it'll provide financial support for minor league players through May 31 or until the beginning of the minor league season, whichever happens first, there is no timetable for when the 2020 season could safely resume.

“[The stoppage] is definitely tougher for us minor leaguers since a lot of us depend on that pay we get during the season,” Sloniger told the Collegian. “But it’s become a situation where we continue to learn new things each day and I think they’re going to do everything they can to maximize the amount of games at the minor, and major league level.”

Sloniger is hardly the only minor leaguer from Penn State affected by the ongoing pandemic.

In a recent interview with Penn State sportscaster Brian Tripp on the “Let’s Go State” podcast, Jim Haley, an infielder in the Tampa Bay Rays organization and Jack Anderson, a pitcher in the Seattle Mariners organization, had to take swift and drastic measures after the news came down from the commissioner's office.

“I originally wanted to stay in Arizona for as long as I could, since we had our leases that wouldn’t be up until the end of March,” Anderson said. “But I figured that it would be best to be home and with family during this time, so I got on the first flight I could and flew home to Evanston [Illinois].”

Down in Port Charlotte, Florida, Haley was also hoping he could stay in the spring training facility for as long as possible, but Charlotte Sports Park was quickly shut down in the days after the announcement.

With no other choice, the former Penn State shortstop packed up his things and drove home.

“I actually ended up making the 18-hour drive back home to [Philadelphia],” Haley said. “Now, I’m just trying to take it day-by-day and do my best to stay in playing shape and maintaining contact with my coaches and the organization.”

The stories of Sloniger, Anderson and Haley all reflected how suddenly things changed.

Bullpen sessions were cancelled, gameday preparations were shut down and some players flew into camp, and immediately flew back to their homes within 24 hours.

“It’s really been a wild time,” Anderson said. “One minute we were going about day-to-day operations, and then the next minute everything is shut down.”

In the weeks that followed, all three players emphasized the importance of training and remaining in game shape, even as the time continues to elapse without a return date in sight for Major League Baseball.

All three players have managed to make a serious impact at the minor league level in a short period of time.

As a relief pitcher on four different teams in his four-year minor league stint, Anderson has 201 career strikeouts in 200 innings pitched, to go along with an ERA of 2.20 and a WHIP of 1.25. His former teammate, Haley had his best season yet in 2019, batting .282 and finishing with 16 home runs and 81 runs batted in on the year.

In his first 43 games of professional baseball, Sloniger hit 10 home runs and drove in 31 runs, quickly getting promoted to Low-A ball in the process.

All three are looking to build on successful campaigns from a year ago and get closer to their lifelong dream of playing in “The Show”.

But at the moment, the hope for each player is that the tumultuous start to the 2020 season will only be a temporary roadblock in their careers going forward.

“It’s a very unexpected situation, obviously not something that you plan for,” Sloniger told the Collegian. “But this doesn’t change anything about how I go about my business. I’m coming off a good year, but I’m still a late-round pick that has to prove myself and create my next opportunity. For all of us [minor leaguers], whenever that next opportunity comes, you have to take advantage of it.”