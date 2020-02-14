Penn State started the season with a win thanks to a nine-run outburst that saw five hitters knock in a run.

The Nittany Lions beat Bucknell 9-6 on Friday after putting up two separate three-run innings in the game.

What started as a pitchers’ duel, with just three total runs in the first five innings, quickly became a high scoring affair filled with big hits and costly errors on both sides.

Whenever Bucknell started to cut into the lead, the Nittany Lions’ bats came to life as they pulled away further as the game went on.

They would close out the game stranding a runner in scoring position after allowing three runs in the top of the 9th.

The pitchers faced some struggles, allowing some big hits and struggling to find the strike zone in the first half of the day, but overall delivered a very solid performance that resulted in only two earned runs for Bucknell.

The performance on both ends helped earn Penn State its third consecutive opening day victory.

Matt Wood impresses

Wood led the offense on Friday going 3-4 at the plate with three runs, a walk and a run batted in.

After striking out swinging in his first at-bat, Wood reached base in all four of his remaining plate appearances and stole a base along the way.

He started the game as the designated hitter which opened up a spot in the lineup for Jacob Padilla at catcher.

His RBI single in the third put Penn State back out front, and his double to lead off the sixth sparked a three-run inning that gave the Nittany Lions a 5-2 lead.

Bailey Dees starts strong

Dees got the nod for opening day and was largely impressive throughout the game.

He went 5.2 innings giving up just one hit and one earned run, but he struggled to find the strike zone allowing four walks before being pulled in the sixth.

The earned run was credited to his line after Mellott came on in relief and allowed an RBI single to his first batter faced.

Still, Dees had two outs in the 6th before allowing a pair of walks that eventually ended his day.

Sloppy in the field

The game had seven total errors, five of which came from Penn State.

These errors resulted in runs being scored in three different innings and was the primary reason that Bucknell had any life in the game.

Kris Kremer and Justin Williams each had two errors on the left side of the infield and the struggles in the field were consistent throughout the day.

Contributions up and down the lineup

The key to the win today was a solid effort up and down the lineup.

Kremer and Padilla each went 2-for-4 with a run batted in, and Padilla had two runs on top of it.

Ryan Ford led the team with three RBIs, and the team saw some production off the bench with Cole Bartels leading off the bottom of the 8th with a double in his only at-bat.

With runs, RBIs and extra base hits all down the lineup, today was a very encouraging start for the Penn State hitters.