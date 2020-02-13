Penn State is just a day away from the long awaited start to the 2020 season, and for one member of the pitching staff, that means a chance to elevate his performance and the team’s success.

Kyle Virbitsky is a right handed pitcher from Media, Pennsylvania and is coming into his junior season more determined than ever.

He was one of the two guys on the staff to make 20 appearances for the Nittany Lions last season and posted a 4.66 ERA with four saves in 38.2 innings pitched in 2019.

Over the summer, Virbitsky stayed at Penn State and spent time in the weight room getting stronger while working on his flexibility and mobility.

He was also able to add a cutter to his repertoire, giving him a fourth pitch to pair with the fastball, changeup and curveball he was already throwing.

“I think adding that fourth pitch is going to open up a lot for me to be able to keep guys off balance and get more hitters out,” Virbitsky said. “I don’t think they’re going to know what’s coming nearly as much.”

The reason he feels he was able to add this fourth pitch was because of the improvements the program made to its technology and pitching analysis.

“What’s really unique about Penn State is we made a lot of upgrades facility and technology wise,” Virbitsky said.

An example of this is the implementation of an Edgertronic camera that is used by the majority of Major League Baseball teams to evaluate and improve subtle discrepancies in pitchers grip and release.

Virbitsky says the technology slowed down frames of his delivery to the point where he could “see every single spin that the ball does.”

This allowed him to notice a natural cut on his pitches and work on delivering a more straight fastball while making progress on his cutter.

The improvements he has made in the offseason have not been lost on coach Rob Cooper.

“Kyle Virbitsky has really stepped up,” Cooper said. “He and Mason Mellott, and guys like that, really took the younger guys under their wing in the summer, pushing them, helping them get acclimated.”

Cooper believes that the leadership displayed by Virbitsky has helped further the team culture he, the pitching staff and the whole program is trying to embody coming into the season.

“Everything [the pitching staff] has been talking about has been team first,” Cooper said.

Virbitsky feels that over the offseason the pitching staff has done a very good job of competing and elevating the standard they put out last year.

“I really think we got a lot of the right guys in the locker room and we’re doing a lot of the right things,” Virbitsky said. “I think we’re one of the closest groups I’ve been around.”

This is because he sees himself, along with players like Mellott, Bailey Dees and Conor Larkin, as experienced members of the staff who he can be competitive with and help him improve on a daily basis.

“Being competitive, and being able to be put in an environment where we’re all chasing some of the same things makes us all better,” Virbitsky said.

One of the things he is chasing is the opportunity to not only get a spot in the starting rotation, but shine in the role.

“I’d love to be in the weekend rotation,” Virbitsky said. “I’ll tell you flat out my goal is to be our Friday guy.”

The Friday starter is the pitcher who leads off weekend series and is typically seen as the ace or go to guy on the staff.

Virbitsky wants that responsibility and believes he has done a good job positioning himself to take on the role.

“I think the body of work I’ve put in, and the way I’ve gone about things has given me an opportunity to go out and compete for that,” he said.

Though Virbitsky has high ambitions, he realizes that it’s everyone on the pitching staff’s job to compete for that spot and get the Nittany Lions more wins than they saw in their 22-27 2019 campaign.

This starts with approaching every game like they are going to go in and get the job done.

“As a team I think collectively, especially as a pitching staff, we’ve really bought into the idea that we are going to attack everyday like we are better than whoever we’re playing,” Virbitsky said. “It’s a faceless opponent mentality.”

He says the primary factor in the elevation of the team’s play and the new mindset of the locker room is the tight knit environment the program has built on in the last year.

“One of the biggest things we pride ourselves on is our culture and our family atmosphere,” he said.

Both of his parents went to Penn State, and he says that atmosphere is what made him decide to come to Happy Valley during his recruiting process.

The family bonds within the program were seen vividly when the whole team rallied around Cooper after his wife Maureen was diagnosed with breast cancer in August.

Penn State was there for her, and Virbitsky feels that, since he arrived in State College, Cooper has been there for him around the clock and has acted as a father figure for both himself and the team alike.

“Coop’s always smiling. As much as he is our coach, he’s like our dad,” Virbitsky said. “Anything I need from Coach Coop, he’s 100 percent always there for me.”

The improvements he has made, along with how close the team has grown and how far they have come makes Virbitsky ready to get back to the basics, hit the ground running and help Penn State achieve success in the 2020 season.

“At the end of the day, it’s all about competing and trying to get that guy at the plate out,” Virbitsky said. “It’s a war.”