Penn State freshman Johnny Piacentino has been named to the 2020 Collegiate Baseball Freshman All-America Team.

Piacentino was one of four Big Ten players to represent the conference and joined 17 other collegiate outfielders selected to the team.

Piacentino's .400 batting average was tied for best on the team and he also featured a .511 on base percentage as well as a .686 slugging percentage.

Despite being primarily featured in the outfield, he also found himself on the mound late in games pitching in relief.

Piacentino is the third Penn State player in program history with Michael Campo (1997) and Justin Hagenman (2016) also receiving the award.