Penn State coach Rob Cooper delivered his team the news immediately following a 5-1 loss to Miami (Ohio) on March 12: The Nittany Lions’ 2020 campaign was officially over due to the spread of the coronavirus.

The announcement was all too familiar for relief pitcher Jared Freilich. It wasn’t the first time the pitcher's baseball career had been put on pause.

“Initially, his first reaction was, ‘Again, seriously, how much more can I possibly change?’” Jared’s mother, Lisa, told the Daily Collegian. “‘How much more can actually be thrown at me before I just give up?’”

***

On a typical winter day in Massachusetts, Jared and his brothers were ice skating on their backyard rink.

While shoveling off the ice, Jared’s heels clipped the wooden boards surrounding the rink and he fell down, with his lower back landing directly on the boards.

“It was tough,” Jared’s father, Andrew, told the Collegian. “I saw it happen, I was sitting right next to him.”

Jared was in some pain, but was able to get up and walk away. However, the pain lingered for a few days, and Jared saw a doctor.

The doctor diagnosed him with a bone bruise, but Jared’s pain didn’t dissipate and after several weeks, he went to a specialist for a second opinion. After an MRI, it was determined that Jared had several stress fractures in both his L4 and L5 vertebrae.

“I was absolutely devastated for him more so, but it was crushing for all of us,” Andrew said.

The fractures left Jared in a back brace for 23 hours a day for eight months, unable to throw a baseball or engage in any strenuous physical activity.

“There were definitely some dark times where the thought was crossing my mind [that] I’ll never be able to play baseball again,” Jared told the Collegian last year.

Jared wore the brace on-and-off for six additional months while he completed physical therapy. He said he felt sorry for himself at times as he worked through the strenuous recovery and coped with the loss of his entire junior season of high school baseball.

“I think a lot of people probably would’ve given up,” Andrew said. “There were times when he was just so down in the dumps because he thought that this could end what he loved to do most.

“As a parent, it was extremely, extremely hard to watch.”

After many difficult months and a lost season, Jared began throwing a baseball again during the summer leading into his senior year of high school.

“It was definitely scary,” Jared said about picking up a ball for the first time. “After a few months of it, it was just back into a routine. Finally getting back onto a mound again was one of the best feelings of my life.”

Jared pitched sparingly during his senior season of high school, but he wasn’t at full strength. After missing the recruiting process due to his injury, the Freilichs decided Jared’s baseball career wouldn’t end with his senior year of high school.

Jared enrolled at the Williston Northampton School in Easthampton, Massachusetts, where he took a postgraduate year. He worked his way back to full strength during the fall before taking the mound regularly in the spring.

“It was definitely crucial,” Jared said. “Without that postgraduate year I don’t think that I’d be where I am today because I don’t think I would’ve gotten any interest my senior year of high school. That could have possibly been the end of my career.”

Jared’s time at the Williston Northampton School also helped him develop as a person.

“That year was a huge growing year for him baseball-wise, rebuilding his confidence and working his way back, as well as academically,” Lisa said. “It helped him grow and mature living on his own in a smaller environment.”

It was during this time that Freilich also began to work with mentor Walter Beede, who helped Jared take his baseball career to the next level. The right-hander got heavier and stronger and began to receive offers from Division I schools all over the map.

“He showed me everything that I need to do in order to make my baseball career a success,” Jared said about Beede. “He put me in contact with Eric Cressey who is one of the best trainers in baseball.”

The pair of mentors helped Jared in all facets of the game, something for which the entire Freilich family is very grateful.

“We can’t thank them enough for what they did for him and helping encourage him and give him the mental toughness that’s made him what he is today,” Andrew said.

***

Jared decided to take his talents to Kentucky, a school about 900 miles from home in one of college baseball’s toughest conferences — the SEC.

“Jared felt like he was up to the task and he wanted to experience it,” Lisa said. “He wanted to see what it was going to be like. We admired his fortitude.”

Jared took a redshirt during his freshman year and did not appear in any regular season contests. Even so, the experience as a Wildcat was extremely beneficial.

“He learned a lot there,” Lisa said. “He had to dig deep and understand that he was going to be sitting on the bench for the season, but he wanted to participate. He found different ways to be a part of the team, to help the team in practices.”

However, Jared ultimately decided to leave Kentucky because he was told he wouldn’t have a spot on the 2018 active roster. He decided to transfer to Polk State in the National Junior College Athletic Association, a common landing spot for many college baseball transfers.

“The coaching staff there was unbelievable,” Jared said. “I felt as though that those were guys that I could trust and that’s what I needed at the time was a support staff, a coaching staff that would trust me and I could trust them and that they had my best interest at heart.”

For the Eagles, Jared tossed 38.1 innings and posted a 3.99 ERA. He started two games and made 25 relief appearances, registering three saves.

“It was crucial for me,” Jared said. “I went out there and I gave it everything I had and it was huge for me.”

Jared then decided to transfer back to the NCAA ranks and join the Nittany Lions, where he felt a strong connection with Cooper and the rest of the coaching staff.

Freilich made 13 appearances out of the bullpen for Penn State in 2019, posting a 2-1 record in 16.2 innings pitched. The redshirt sophomore didn’t get many opportunities to pitch early in the campaign, but he worked extremely hard in practice, according to Cooper.

“Sometimes you have to make your opportunities, and that’s what he’s done,” Cooper said last year. “I give him a lot of credit because that’s a very mature, veteran-type thing to do.”

In 2020, Freilich worked his way into the closer role. He made four appearances out of the bullpen, recording a 1.59 ERA and two saves in 5.2 innings pitched.

Statistics aside, Jared, a communications arts & sciences major, has settled in as a member of the Nittany Lions.

“I truly think that now he feels very much at home at Penn State,” Lisa said. “They definitely have a brotherhood, this team, and the coaches have been incredibly supportive of him.”

Andrew and Lisa attend as many contests as possible, traveling all across the country. They attended several of the Nittany Lions’ neutral site games in Cary, North Carolina in February and March, several of which Jared pitched scoreless innings.

“You don’t know when there’s going to be another low, and the highs are that much more meaningful to us, because we’ve seen it all and we’ve been there every step of the way,” Andrew said. “It’s really been an incredible journey that we hope is going to go a lot further.”

Jared is currently back home in Worcester, Massachusetts, spending time with family and working out to remain in top physical shape. After overcoming the initial emotions of his season being cancelled, Jared went back to work to overcome his latest obstacle.

“I am really proud that he was able to rebound and find the silver lining in this entire situation and come up with a new game plan for himself moving forward,” Lisa said. “His level of maturity and his past experiences, past problems and setbacks have given him the tools to move forward in this situation.”

Both of Jared’s parents agree that his long journey to Penn State has ultimately benefited him and molded him into the player he is today.

“Everything that he’s gone through has given him that edge,” Andrew said. “Every step of this journey that he’s gone through, it’s just made him stronger and it’s just incredible as a parent to watch your son go through it.”

When asked if he would still go ice skating in the backyard on that cold winter day, Jared had a very simple answer.

“I don’t think I’d change a thing,” Jared said. “I think that, in the end, this is where I was supposed to end up.”