Former Penn State assistant coach Jeff Ditch died Sunday at the age of 53, according to a report by the Indiana Gazette.

Penn State announced the news via Twitter on Monday.

Ditch served as an assistant to head coach Joe Hindelang from 1995 to 1998. The Nittany Lions qualified for the Big Ten Tournament twice in the four-year span.

Penn State's best season came in 1996, as it wet 32-24-1 overall and 19-8 in conference play. The Nittany Lions won the Big Ten regular season title, the program's only Big Ten title, and hosted the Big Ten Tournament in Happy Valley.