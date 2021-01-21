It’s only the beginning of 2021, but Penn State is nearly back and is looking to build off of an impressive truncated season a year ago.

After having the 2020 campaign shortened due to the coronavirus pandemic, an expected full season of baseball is on the horizon for Penn State.

But how will the Nittany Lions compare to their fellow Big Ten counterparts this season?

Here’s a look back at every Big Ten program’s final record in 2020 and their outlooks for this upcoming season.

Penn State (10-5)

Penn State got off to a solid start in 2020, led by a conference-best team earned run average of 2.16 that was spearheaded by pitchers Conor Larkin and Bailey Dees. With the entire pitching staff returning, that dominance appears set to continue over.

On offense, Penn State had one of the higher team batting averages in the conference as it finished third in the Big Ten. The Nittany Lions also succeeded at consistently generating runs, as they scored 100 times and placed fourth in the Big Ten in that category.

Penn State was also aggressive on the basepaths, going a conference-best 33-for-34 on stolen bases. With the starting lineup seeing little change, the Nittany Lions’ offense is set to be an effective force.

Iowa (10-5)

Like Penn State, Iowa’s strong pitching and hitting carried the Hawkeyes to a good start as well.

Iowa led the conference in batting average, and its offense features one of the Big Ten’s best. Second baseman Izaya Fullard is one of the best all-around players in the Big Ten with a .400 batting average and 21 runs batted in.

Solid team pitching as well puts Iowa on track for a successful season.

Maryland (10-5)

Maryland managed to go 10-5, although it failed to excel at keeping runs off and putting runs on the scoreboard.

The Terrapins’ pitching and hitting were average for the conference, relying heavily on their 15 home runs, while leading the Big Ten in walks and being near the top of the conference in steals and strikeouts.

Pitcher Sean Burke led the way with 35 strikeouts and a 1.99 earned run average. Outfielder Maxwell Costes compiled .432 batting average, four home runs and 15 runs batted in last season.

Maryland will look to rely on its experienced, dependable players to bring the team up as a whole.

Illinois (8-5)

The Fighting Illini struggled mightily on offense, with a .236 team batting average and only scoring 54 runs. Branden Comia was a bright spot for Illinois, batting .426 with seven of his 20 hits going for extra bases.

Losing Garrett Acton — one of the best closers in the Big Ten, who didn’t give up an earned run in 2020 — will hurt, as most of the Fighting Illini’s wins came in close games.

Illinois may struggle this season against Big Ten competition.

Indiana (9-6)

Indiana had a solid offense and a decent pitching staff last season.

One of the best hitters in the Big Ten, Grant Richardson will look to build off of his productive season.

But losing outfielder Elijah Dunham, who signed with the New York Yankees over the summer, will be a setback.

Indiana will likely be a competitive team in the conference.

Michigan State (9-6)

Michigan State will be a tough team to beat this season.

A good hitting and pitching team, the Spartans are aggressive on the basepaths and dominant in the strike zone.

Bailey Peterson (.441 batting average) and Bryce Kelley (.400 batting average) tied for first in the conference with eight stolen bases apiece.

Pitcher Mason Erla (1.04 earned run average, 42 strikeouts) returns after going undrafted.

Michigan (8-7)

Michigan’s average hitting and pitching will likely put it in the middle of the pack for the Big Ten this season.

Having no real standout players, and losing their best hitter Jordan Nwogu to the Cubs, Michigan may be in for a long season.

Purdue (7-7)

The Boilermakers were third-last in both hitting and pitching last year in the conference, yet put together a .500 season.

Pitcher Jett Jackson, who held opponents to a .182 batting average, will look to carry a subpar pitching staff into the new season.

Northwestern (6-6)

Northwestern had the worst hitting in the Big Ten last year, batting .233 as a team.

However, its pitching was one of the best, second only to Penn State last season.

Pitcher Mike Doherty led the Big Ten with a 0.86 ERA, while Shawn Goosenberg (.444 average in 27 at-bats) will look to get the offense on track.

Nebraska (7-8)

With a poor season of pitching, Nebraska is saved by its high-powered offense that led the conference with 17 home runs.

Cam Chick returns after slugging four home runs last season, joined by Leighton Banjoff, who batted .351 with three home runs.

The Cornhuskers’ large collection of solid hitters will help salvage whatever damage their pitching staff does.

Minnesota (8-10)

Minnesota played more games than anyone else last season and had an unbalanced team.

A conference-worst team earned run average of 6.54 was supplemented by a good hitting display, led by Big Ten batting average leader Zack Raabe, who had a .463 season.

The Golden Gophers will have to get their pitching under control if they wish to be competitive.

Ohio State (6-8)

Ohio State’s poor hitting and pitching resulted in a below average season, especially after losing their best hitter, Dillon Dingler.

He led the Big Ten with five home runs last year and will be sorely missed.

Pitcher Griffan Smith, who posted a 2.76 earned run average, will lead the rotation into the new year.

Rutgers (6-9)

Rutgers' lack of pitching and mediocre hitting couldn’t get it many wins last season.

Richie Schiekofer batted .375 and is expected to lead the offense while the Scarlet Knights’ starting pitchers will look to generate more quality starts after an abysmal season.