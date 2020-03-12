Despite recent developments involving the coronavirus around the nation, including the NCAA men’s and women’s basketball tournaments being canceled and the Big Ten canceling its winter and spring sports, Penn State played its game on Thursday afternoon against Miami (Ohio).

The Nittany Lions fell to the Red Hawks 5-1 in what would be their final game of the season and the final time a Penn State team would take the field this season.

Starting pitching was the theme in Thursday’s contest.

After two singles in the top of the first, Penn State left two runners in scoring position when it ended the inning.

Penn State would not have many other scoring opportunities when Miami (Ohio) starter Tyler Bosma was in the game. In fact, after the first inning Penn State would not have another runner in scoring position while the pitcher was on the mound.

Much to the delight of the Penn State hitters, Bosma was lifted for reliever Jacob Webb. He was immediately greeted by outfielder Johnny Piacentino who promptly sent Webb’s 1-2 pitch over the fence in left field.

The RedHawks responded with a home run of their own in the bottom half of the inning. After back-to-back singles from Kyle Winkler and Will Vogelsang, right fielder Landon Stephens would give his team the lead for the rest of the game with his third home run of the season.

Miami (Ohio) would get some insurance in the seventh and eighth innings.

In the seventh, Parker Massman came around to score on a sacrifice bunt from Will Vogelsang. Mason Mellott was knocked out of the game in the eighth after Tyler Wardwell tripled home Miami’s fifth run of the game.

With the win, Miami improved to 8-7 as Penn State dropped to 10-5 on the season.

Sixth-inning breakthrough

Prior to the start of the sixth-inning, both lineups struggled to get anything going from an offensive standpoint.

Piacentino got the top of the inning started with a bang as he ledoff the frame with his second home run of the season. That would be the only offense the Nittany Lions could muster.

The RedHawks broke through with three runs of their own in the bottom half of the inning. Stephens proved why he is one of the best middle of the order bats Miami has to offer. He was able to get the best of Dees as his three-run home run resulted in coach Cooper going to his bullpen before his starter could record an out in the inning.

Pitching duel

Outside of the sixth inning, Dees was stellar in what would later be announced as the final start of his junior season. He would finish the day striking out five batters while allowing only five hits, three of which came in the sixth inning.

Despite his brilliance, the Penn State ace was matched pitch for pitch by Bosma.

Bosma had not exactly ‘lit the world on fire’ before entering play today. In three starts he had posted a 1-2 win-loss record with a 6.59 ERA. However, he made quick work of the Nittany Lions. Over five innings of work, the Miami starter allowed five hits while striking out four batters.

Piacentino puts exclamation on stellar freshman campaign

The freshman two-way player has had himself an excellent first season in college baseball. On the mound he can get high leverage outs with his electric fastball but it is his offensive skill set that has him catching eyes at the top of the Penn State lineup.

Piacentino finished the day 2-4, boosting his season average to .400. He finished the season with a .511 on base percentage and 11 runs scored.

His home run proved to be the only offense the Nittany Lions could generate.