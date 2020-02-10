Speaking at the State College Area High School baseball banquet in May 2019, Brenden Franks figured his days on the diamond were over.

Despite a strong high school career, Franks didn’t receive any scholarship offers and ultimately settled on attending Penn State as a regular student to study finance.

The father of Franks’ high school teammates Tyson and Jake Cooper, Nittany Lions coach Rob Cooper, sat in the audience, listening to Franks give his speech.

“This kid cares so much. He’s a great teammate, he’s an extremely hard worker,” Cooper recalled thinking at the time. “He loves the game, at the very least I can offer him a chance in the fall.”

Cooper approached Franks after the banquet — a conversation that would ultimately change his college career.

“[Cooper] put his arm around me and he was like, ‘No one ever told me you were coming here, why don’t you come try out,’” Franks said. “’There [are] no guarantees, we don’t have a roster spot, but I know how hard you work and I know what type of person you are so I want you to at least come try, if you’re interested.’”

Franks jumped at the chance to walk on to the team, working out with the incoming freshman over the summer and joining the full squad during fall ball. Penn State had 36 players for just 32 roster spots, something Franks understood.

“All you got to do is be around him for two minutes and you know how hard this kid works, how much he cares — he plays extremely hard,” Cooper said. “His teammates love him.”

With fall camp winding down, the Nittany Lions’ coaching staff got together to finalize the 32-man roster.

“As coaches we’re like, ‘man, we got to keep him,’” Cooper said about Franks. “This kid embodies everything you want in a player.”

Cooper then met with a handful of upperclassmen, and the decision was clear.

“They probably would have fought me if I’d said we’re not keeping him,” Cooper said. “That’s the kind of respect this kid has earned by his teammates.”

Cooper and some of the players then began planning out how they wanted to surprise Franks. They decided they would send the entire team to Holuba Hall for a “punishment,” and present Franks with his jersey at the indoor practice facility.

Cooper invited the Franks family and Brenden’s former travel baseball coach, Jeff Shoemaker. The family got into Holuba Hall first, and then the team arrived.

“When I was walking in, I was legitimately convinced we were having [a] punishment,” Franks said. “I didn’t even see my parents to the left.”

As the whole team lined up on the goal line for a 100-yard sprint, junior Curtis Robison told Franks to line up next to him. Just as they were set to take off, Robison presented Franks with his Penn State jersey.

With a strict, NCAA-mandated 35-man roster limit, it's particularly difficult to make a D1 college baseball team.

“When I saw the jersey, it was like a big sense of relief for me, honestly, because I’ve been working so hard for this opportunity for so long,” Franks said. “It was the first time ever that my hard work paid off in respect to what I wanted to achieve in life.”

Franks celebrated with his teammates, many of whom were dressed in patriotic apparel thanks to the Nittany Lions’ weekly “Freedom Friday.” He then thanked Cooper, who had the final say in putting him on the roster.

“This guy played his balls off all fall, max effort guy, works extremely hard,” Robison said. “To be able to give him that jersey really meant a lot to me and I know it meant a lot to him and his family.”

Franks then went to celebrate with his family, and that is when the emotions of the moment hit him.

“I honestly started crying because they are the ones who have always supported me through it all, no matter how many failures or bumps in the road I’ve had,” Franks said. “I felt like I owed to them, honestly, to give myself this opportunity to make this team, because I didn’t even necessarily have to take the opportunity to try and walk-on. But I did it for them, honestly, I gave them one last shot, and it worked out.”

Franks had dreamt of playing college baseball since he was in the seventh grade, working out with Tyson and another State College teammate in an effort to get recruited. While Franks did not receive any offers, he now finds himself on a team with Tyson and fellow Little Lion Mason Mellott.

Franks always loved baseball, but it was his teammates who pushed him through fall camp. Without them, he wouldn’t be where he is today.

“The biggest reason I stayed here to continue to play baseball at Penn State was because of the teammates and how much I love all of them and being around them,” Franks said. “The culture here — it’s really something special.”

Now on the team, Franks will look to compete for playing time in a crowded infield. However, he believes his impact will stretch far beyond what happens on the diamond.

“I really like to push my guys, and whether I’m on the field or not, they know that I’ll have their back,” Franks said.