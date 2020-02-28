Everything was clicking offensively in Penn State’s first action of the weekend.

The outcome was never in question as an offensive onslaught propelled the Nittany Lions past Princeton by a score of 18-1 on Friday.

Penn State struck first as they scored three runs in the bottom of the third inning. Patience from the bottom of the lineup sparked their rally as back to back walks from Curtis Robison and Mac Hippenhammer lead to a four-run second inning for Penn State.

The team would strike again in the bottom of the fourth as it exploded for another seven runs. The inning was highlighted by a Gavin Homer home run to left-center field that plated three runs.

The Nittany Lions added two more runs in the fifth, this time led by Parker Hendershot as he hit his first home run of the year. The blast was a solo shot to left field.

In the sixth inning, Justin Williams hit the Nittany Lions’ third home run of the day, extending their lead to 14-1. Penn State would go on to score three more runs in the inning.

With two outs in the eighth inning, Joe Gunn doubled home Tayven Kelley just for good measure.

Bailey Dees turned in another stellar performance. He struck out nine batters over six innings of work. He allowed one unearned run that came across to score on a wild pitch in the third inning.

Braden Halladay entered the game out of the bullpen in the seventh inning. In his second appearance of the season, the freshman pitched scoreless seventh and eighth innings.

Ryan Patridge came out of the bullpen to throw the ninth inning for Penn State. This was his first appearance of the season. The freshman registered his first career strikeout and did not allow a hit in his only inning of work.

Penn State has won each of its last three games.

Offensive explosion

After a weekend series against Wagner that saw the Nittany Lions struggle on offense, they exploded for 18 runs on Friday.

They put up crooked numbers on the scoreboard in both the second, fourth, fifth and sixth innings.

Williams, Homer and Hendershot each homered in the win. Williams’ homer in the sixth inning was the team’s fourth in the last two games.

Pitching dominates once again

Dees dominated the Tigers from the first pitch of the game. The righty struck out the first three tigers he faced and recorded.

His first-inning dominance would be a sign of things to come for the Penn State pitching. Half of the outs Dees recorded on the afternoon would come via the strikeout.

The combination of Dees, Halladay and Partridge failed to allow a single earned Tigers’ run.

Shaking off the rust

Penn State entered play with a record of 5-2. On the other hand, Princeton came into Friday’s game without a single regular-season game under its belt.

The Tigers could muster only four hits on the afternoon. Their problems primarily stemmed from their pitching staff.

Starting pitcher Andrew Gnazzo lasted only three innings before he was pulled for Eric Hoefer. Hoefer was tagged for eight runs on eight hits.

As a whole, the Tiger’s pitching was credited with allowing 18 runs, 17 of which were earned, along with 19 hits and 10 walks.