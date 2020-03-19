Penn State was originally scheduled to welcome Binghamton to Medlar Field at Lubrano Park on Wednesday for the Nittany Lions’ 2020 home opener.

Instead, the ballpark sat empty all day.

Along with almost every other college baseball team in the nation, Penn State was forced to end its season early due to coronavirus concerns. The Nittany Lions finished the 2020 campaign 10-5, tied for the best overall record in the Big Ten.

However, it is not the success or even the virus-shortened season that coach Rob Cooper will remember most about “Lion Class 131.”

“I love all the guys that I’ve coached, I truly do,” Cooper said over the phone. “This team will definitely hold a special place in my heart forever because of the impact they made on not just Penn State baseball —which was huge — not just on our university, but on my family personally.”

Cooper’s wife, Mo, was diagnosed with breast cancer in August and battled it until she finished radiation treatment in January. During that time, the rest of the coaching staff and the players rallied around the Cooper family, providing support in every way possible.

“One of the things that made this team so special is the type of people they are and their character,” Cooper said. “With everything that my wife [and] my family has had to go through with her battle with cancer, I needed this team this year. I needed to be able to coach this team during that difficult time.”

Cooper’s final opportunity to coach this year’s Nittany Lions in a game came on Thursday, March 12 at Miami (Ohio). The RedHawks defeated Penn State 5-1.

About 20 minutes prior to first pitch, Cooper knew this would be the final time his squad would take the diamond this spring.

The skipper was informed that the Big Ten would be canceling the remainder of all winter and spring athletic competitions, and a public announcement was made shortly after the matchup began. However, the contest continued as normal.

“Our guys were excited to play,” Cooper said. “I didn’t want to tell the guys until after the game. I wanted them to enjoy the game.”

And then, after the final out, Cooper told his team — the final Penn State sport to take the field during the 2019-20 school year — the news.

“They definitely were disappointed. They were definitely down,” Cooper said. “[For] the three seniors, that was like a gut punch.”

The announcement also stunned Cooper at first.

“I was really numb,” Cooper said. “I really loved coaching that team, and those kids.”

The Nittany Lions had started the season off well, showing statistical improvement from the previous year. Penn State finished third in the conference with a .289 batting average and ranked first with a 2.16 ERA.

“I really liked where we were going,” Cooper said. “The growth of this team was going to be fun to watch.”

The coronavirus stopped college baseball and nearly the entire sports world in its tracks. All NCAA Division I baseball conferences have suspended or canceled the remainder of their seasons, and the NCAA canceled the 2020 College World Series.

“What’s going on in the world right now is a lot bigger than all of us,” Cooper said. “As much as it was hard to say goodbye to that group of players and have so many questions I couldn’t answer, all of us supported the fact that we were doing it and the reasons for why we were doing it.”

For the Nittany Lions’ three seniors — catcher Jacob Padilla, second baseman Gavin Homer and outfielder Mason Nadeau — the future of their collegiate careers remains uncertain.

On March 13, the day after Penn State’s 2020 campaign ended abruptly, the NCAA announced it planned to grant “eligibility relief” to all spring sport student-athletes. It will likely now be up to the seniors as to if they would like to return for another season, while there are still plenty of eligibility logistics to be sorted out by the NCAA, each conference and each athletic department.

Former Nittany Lion and current catcher in the Toronto Blue Jays organization, Ryan Sloniger had his spring training put on hold due to the coronavirus. A four-year starter at Penn State, Sloniger felt for his former team, especially the three seniors.

“They don’t expect that last year was their last game at Medlar [Field at Lubrano Park],” Sloniger said on the phone. “It’s such a special game, it’s a special university. I’m hoping that they enjoyed every moment they had there as much as they could because they truly never knew when it could end.”

Sloniger also expressed his sadness for everyone across college baseball.

“There were so many memories taken away from those guys, freshmen to seniors – all of them,” Sloniger said. “There were so many memories that still were going to be made.”

Sloniger feels especially bad for the Nittany Lions, who will have to wait about 11 months to play another regular season contest and a full year to take the field at home. The Pennsylvania native vividly remembers his “senior day” at the ballpark and all the emotions that went with it.

“It’s not easy playing that last game,” Sloniger said. “It’s really tough to swallow for a little while, especially when you don’t know when you’re going to get on the field again.”

With the cancellation, 2020 is officially the shortest season since 1962 for Penn State, a year in which it went 10-4. However, the 15 contests are not what will be remembered about the 2020 squad.

“It’s one of the closest teams I’ve ever coached, it’s one of the most competitive,” Cooper said. “Those guys truly, truly cared about each other and every member of that program.”

Cooper and the coaches of other Penn State teams have been in contact following the abrupt end to all winter and spring sports, offering each other advice and support.

“We got to come together, we got to be the mentors and leaders that we can be and help all of us get through this,” Cooper said. “And we will, we’ll get through it even stronger.”

Despite being in contact with his players via technology, Cooper dearly misses arriving at the ballpark each day and seeing his players.

“We always tell our players, don’t take this for granted,” Cooper said. “Well, the same holds true for the coaches.

“Don’t ever take this for granted.”