Coach Rob Cooper has been digging deep into his team’s roster, and it has been paying dividends.

The Nittany Lions have used their depth to propel them to a 9-2 start to the season, their best 11-game start since 1980. Penn State has scored 85 runs this year, which leads the Big Ten.

A total of 17 Nittany Lions have stepped in the batter’s box, seven of which have a batting average over .300. Second baseman Gavin Homer has arguably been the most impressive so far, posting a .467 batting average in 30 plate appearances.

Last weekend, Penn State completed a four-game sweep of Princeton, scoring 39 runs in the series. Fifteen different Nittany Lions had plate appearances, displaying the depth in their lineup.

“It’s trying to get them experience and at-bats to find out who are the guys that will be there at the end,” Cooper said leading into the series. “The nice thing is, this is the time of the year to do it.”

Cooper adjusts Penn State’s lineup based on many different factors, including the matchup between his hitters and a right-handed or left-handed opposing pitcher.

Amidst the changes, he believes the Nittany Lions have not sacrificed steady defense performance. Penn State has committed 16 errors so far, which ranks in the middle of the conference.

“I like being able to move guys around and have that flexibility with our lineup,” Cooper said.

The outfield has seen the biggest shake up, mostly due to an injury to shortstop Kris Kremer. With Kremer missing the last nine contests, Cooper has moved Mac Hippenhammer – who started the season as an outfielder – to shortstop.

The move has caused a shuffle in the outfield, as six players manned the trio of positions against the Tigers. However, the starting roles seemed to be defined, as left fielder Ryan Ford, center fielder Johnny Piacentino and right fielder Curtis Robison started all four matchups.

“There are only three spots, so we have to figure out of those guys, where they can play,” Cooper said. “You get a good feel for it in the fall and in January, but then you got to get out there and actually do it and see it.”

With seven nonconference games remaining before the Big Ten opener on March 20, Cooper will look to find a balance between flexibility and continuity within the Nittany Lions’ lineup.

“You want to get the best nine guys that can help you win that day out on the field, consistently,” Cooper said.