Penn State pitchers combined for a 10.1-inning no-hitter on Friday, the first combined no-hitter in program history.

However, a scrappy Navy offense found other ways to manufacture runs and ultimately steal a win.

The Midshipmen took advantage of two Nittany Lions’ throwing errors in the bottom of the 11th, the latter of which allowed Navy’s Zach Biggers to come around from second and score. The walk-off error gave the Midshipmen the improbable 2-1 win over Penn State in Annapolis, Maryland.

Even though it did not record a hit, the Navy offense benefited from five walks, two hit batters, two wild pitches and two errors to scratch across two runs in 11 innings. The Midshipmen were 0-for-28 at the plate, but still produced one earned and one unearned run.

Navy struck first, taking advantage of some mistakes in the sixth to take the lead without recording a hit. After a hit batter, a walk and a sacrifice bunt, shortstop Michael Coritz hit an RBI sacrifice fly to put the Midshipmen on the board.

Penn State responded in the following inning as right fielder Curtis Robison recorded a single before he came around to score on an RBI triple from second baseman Gavin Homer.

Ruined by the rain

The contest was a heated pitcher’s duel until the skies opened up, as Penn State starting pitcher Bailey Dees and Navy starting pitcher Charlie Connolly dominated the first six innings on Friday. Despite the performances, the 33-minute rain delay in the top of the seventh forced both teams to turn to the bullpen.

Despite allowing no hits through six innings, Dees did allow one earned run and four walks in the no-decision. The junior forced numerous ground outs but also recorded two strikeouts, throwing just 79 total pitches.

On the other side, Connolly pitched well, allowing one run in 6.2 innings of work. The junior allowed seven hits and fanned three batters in the no-decision.

Missed opportunities

The Nittany Lions’ offense was not efficient against the Midshipmen, missing several opportunities to score runs in bunches. In total, Penn State stranded 10 runners on base in the contest.

The Nittany Lions best opportunities came in the first and seventh, as they stranded runners on third base in both frames. Penn State hit .111 with runners on base and .100 with runners in scoring position.

Cole Bartels is back

Half of Penn State’s duo of two-way players, Cole Bartels made his return to the lineup on Friday, manning first base. The redshirt junior had missed the last seven games due to an injury.

Bartels wasted no time resuming his hot start to the season, going 1-for-4 with a walk. He now has a hit in all five games he’s played in this season.