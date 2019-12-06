Aug. 27 was the second day of classes, and Penn State baseball coach Rob Cooper gave his team the day off.

Cooper headed home early for a relaxing afternoon with his wife, Maureen, better known as Mo, and his two sons, Jake and Tyson.

Little did Cooper know, his day was about to become anything but normal.

“All of a sudden the door opened at 4:30 and she walks in and she just lost it [and] started crying,” Rob said. “I knew something was up.”

Mo had just been diagnosed with breast cancer.

While previous medical tests had hinted that something may be wrong, the diagnosis was now official.

“Oh my God, I have cancer,” Mo said she thought as the doctor delivered the news. “I have a family.”

The first few weeks were extremely tough following the diagnosis.

“Mo is scared when you hear that word, I’m scared when you hear that word,” Rob said.

While further medical tests were conducted to study Mo’s condition over the next several weeks, Rob felt an anxiousness for his wife to be cured.

“You just feel helpless,” Rob said. “You want to be able to take it out of her or just say, ‘Hey, everything is going to be okay.’ You just want finality to it, and that’s just not how it works right now.”

The couple waited to gather as much information as possible from the doctors before telling their sons the news.

“Right when they told me, I was just in shock,” Tyson, a freshman at Penn State, said. “I didn’t know what to think, what to do.”

From a father’s perspective, Rob said telling his sons their mom had been diagnosed with cancer was the most trying conversation he’s ever had with the pair.

“The second worst day was telling the boys," Rob said. “They’ve been great, their friends have been great, everybody around them has been great, but it’s still their mom and that scares them, but they’re in a great place.”

In hindsight, Rob feels there is no “perfect” way to handle such a situation. On that night, he left his sons with a simple, yet important message.

“If you’re scared, mad, angry, whatever, you have to come talk to us,” he said. “Don’t not ask mom something because you think that’s going to bother her or she’s going to worry about it.”

Mo was diagnosed with a common form of breast cancer which, according to what the doctors have told the Coopers, is one of the more treatable forms of the disease.

“She reassured me that everything was going to be fine and there’s nothing to worry about,” Tyson said. “I feel like from that point on I was pretty confident that she was going to be okay.”

The lone woman in a home occupied by Rob, Tyson, Jake and two male dogs, Mo plays an important role in the Cooper household.

“Obviously, it’s scary,” Rob said “She is the one that makes all of us feel like everything’s great. She’s the one that tells us that everything’s going to be fine.”

***

While Mo was thinking about her husband, sons and relatives in that moment, her entire “family” was about to show its true size and passion.

Going into his 16th season as a Division I head baseball coach, one aspect of Cooper’s teams have never changed.

The importance of family has been a hallmark of both programs Cooper has coached, previously at Wright State and now at Penn State.

“I’d like to think that I’ve always been somebody that’s been really open with my team about my family. My family has always been a part of any team that I’ve ever coached,” he said. “We’ve always tried to make them a part of our family, and always tried to make our family part of the program.”

This personal connection between the Nittany Lions and the Coopers has never been more evident — since Rob told his players the diagnosis, they have been nothing but supportive.

Rob’s oldest son, Tyson, is now a freshman on the team.

While adjusting to life as a collegiate student-athlete has its own challenges, Tyson’s new teammates have helped him through this especially difficult time.

“Everybody on the team has made me sure that I know that I can go to them for whatever, whenever,” Tyson said. “I feel like they’ve done a really good job of taking me under their wing and making sure I’m okay.”

Shortly after Rob delivered the news to his team, pitcher Kyle Virbitsky told Matt Neri, senior sports turf manager at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park, that the team should honor Mo with pink ribbons on the field.

Neri and the rest of the Nittany Lions agreed, painting a pink ribbon in front of each dugout.

“Everything that [Rob] does for us, I feel like it’s only right to get behind him and support him,” Virbitsky said. “It’s nothing that’s going to help cure her, but it’s something that when we come out here every day we can see, we can get behind and know that there are bigger things out there than baseball.”

The support didn’t stop there, as the players got together to surprise Mo at practice.

The Nittany Lions recognized Mo and presented her with a sympathy card on the field, which was also a surprise to Rob, who was on the field setting up for practice.

“There was no doubt about it that the guys were going to get together and do something,” Virbitsky said. “I think it was pretty important to her and important for us to get together sign something, and at least let her know that we’re always thinking about her.”

The kind gesture showed just how close the Nittany Lions are with the Cooper family.

“They’re just the sweetest human beings in the world,” Mo said. “It touched me in that they were so thoughtful, I cried.”

Through both of these recognitions, Rob was amazed by his team’s thoughtfulness to recognize his wife.

While Rob has created a family atmosphere in the program, this was finally his players’ chance to give back.

“Having that personal connection, it makes what they’re going through that much more personal for us,” Virbitsky said. “We’re in the locker room playing to win baseball games for Penn State, but he’s fighting a bigger fight with his wife, and we’re right there for him for that as well. He’s as much of family to us as he thinks we’re family to him.”

***

The support from the rest of the Penn State community and beyond has been huge.

People from all over, including fellow college baseball coaches from across the country, have reached out to offer words of encouragement.

“The support from the Penn State and State College community has been almost overwhelming,” Mo said.

But Rob was never surprised at how the Penn State community responded.

“It’s been pretty awesome, it’s been pretty emotional,” Rob said. “I knew that I worked at an unbelievable place with unbelievable people.”

Rob and Mo decided to make the news public on social media about two weeks following the initial diagnosis became public, with help from some fictional friends.

During the week following Mo’s diagnosis, the Coopers had little in the way of details about the disease’s impacts.

To ease the uncertainty, Rob would send her GIFs and text messages featuring the minions from the movie “Despicable Me.”

“We’ve always thought the movies were funny,” Rob said. “It’s kind of a natural thing.”

The small yellow characters brightened some of Mo’s darkest days and provided her with some comic relief.

Live look at #MosMinions as they celebrate the success of @Mocoop3 surgery!!! pic.twitter.com/hu23etCYdU — Rob Cooper (@16RobCooper) October 9, 2019

“When you get the news, it’s scary and frightening,” she said. “When he sent them to me, they were a moment to make me smile when I wasn’t sure what was going on. I was able to prevent my mind from spiraling in a direction I didn’t want it to be going.”

Organically, the kind gesture turned into a motto of encouragement on social media a week later. Using the hashtag #MosMinions, support for Mo poured in from all over the country.

The support on social media from outside the State College community is something that the Coopers don’t take for granted.

“My wife and family and I are incredibly thankful to everybody here at Penn State and in the State College community that have reached out, [and] coaches in college baseball that have reached out offering support,” Rob said.

While an outpouring of love and a willingness to help was a result of going public with the information, Rob and Mo took to Twitter in the first place for the opposite reason. The couple wanted to help anyone else that is also battling the disease, making sure they do not feel alone.

“If it helps anybody realize that there’s somebody else going through it — that’s probably the biggest reason why we did it,” Rob said.

The unfortunate circumstances have brought the husband and wife of 21 years even closer together.

Rob takes Mo to Hershey for most of her appointments and has provided lots of encouragement along the way.

“It certainly makes me appreciate my husband, who is my biggest supporter,” Mo said. “If it wasn’t for him, I think I would’ve pulled the blankets over my head and called it a month.”

***

Cancer has changed the way both Mo and Rob view their lives. Mo now appreciates her family, friends and the State College community even more and feels it is important to let them know.

“My family has always been one to verbalize their love on a daily basis,” Mo said. “It [now] means more to me to make sure the people that you love know you love them.”

When asked, Rob reflected upon his life’s journey up to this point. Outspoken about his previous struggles with mental health, Rob currently feels confident about his ability to cope with the situation.

“Because I’ve been willing to talk about my mental health and I’ve taken action to go to therapy and to do different things throughout the last 20 years, I feel like I’m at a good place to be able to handle something like this,” he said. “I do know for a fact that had I not been aggressive, and not basically gone and asked for help over the last 20 years for therapy and talking it out and sharing it, I don’t know how it would impact it right now.”

Rob feels his ability to handle the tough circumstances are just another reason why people dealing with mental health concerns should seek help.

“That’s why I try to encourage people all the time, go talk to somebody, go see somebody, because you’re not alone,” Rob said. “When you’re going through it you think you’re in the minority, and the fact is you’re actually in the majority, and there is a lot of power and strength in numbers.”

***

While the Coopers have only recently been directly impacted by cancer, they have been fighting to find a cure for the disease for years.

Cooper has been heavily involved with The Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation and their fundraising campaign, Vs. Cancer. Proceeds from the campaign help fund research related to finding a cure for pediatric brain tumors as well as providing family support and child life programs.

Since Rob arrived at Penn State in 2014, the Nittany Lions have helped raise nearly $50,000 for Vs. Cancer and continue to hold annual Vs. Cancer games. This fall, Penn State has already raised over $6,300, which ranks second in college baseball, trailing only Texas A&M.

“It definitely makes it a lot more personal and it hits home more for me and my family,” Tyson said. “It just adds that much more incentive to try to go out and raise as much money as we can for the cause.”

As a result of his philanthropic efforts, Rob was named one of the Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation’s inaugural Baseball Vs. Cancer Ambassadors. Made up of fellow coaches, players and media members, the ambassadors represent the entire athletic community in their efforts to raise awareness and funds for childhood brain tumors.

“You think about the parents that are driving their five-year-old daughter or five-year-old son, and they’ve got tubes in them,” Rob said.” It doesn’t make what my wife has okay, but you just think those poor kids they have no choice but to do that and that’s all they know as a little kid.”

While the Nittany Lions are always on the road for Penn State’s annual THON dance marathon, the team has also hosted annual THON games and even shaved their heads postgame in an act of support. They have raised money for Penn State Children’s Hospital’s Four Diamonds, helping to “conquer childhood cancer.”

“I know that what we do here at Penn State with the THON is for the children, but it goes hand-in-hand,” Rob said. “It goes hand-in-hand from the standpoint of all that money that’s being raised around the world to try to find a cure. The amount of advancement that’s been made in medicine and treatment and things like that for cancer is absolutely mind-blowing.”

While Rob and his baseball teams have done so much for cancer, the sport has also given him a healthy escape from his times of trouble.

Knowing that he has the full support of his coaching staff and players, the game Rob knows and loves is his only focus at practice.

“You have a three-hour block where you’re able to not think about it for a little bit,” Rob said.

With a strong support system and a loving family, Rob is certain his wife’s toughness will help carry her through.

“My wife’s a badass, she’s going to destroy cancer.”