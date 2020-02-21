With a 3-1 start to the regular season, Penn State will try to carry its momentum into a three-game weekend series against Wagner.

The Nittany Lions will enter play coming off two straight wins that capped off their successful opening weekend of play.

Penn State will once again fly south to Cary, North Carolina to play at the USA Baseball Complex. A fast start to the young season has coach Rob Cooper impressed with what he sees in his team.

“I thought that overall, for the entire weekend, our guys really competed. I really liked the energy, the culture, the atmosphere on the bench and the way guys went about things,” Cooper said. “There was some great leadership moments from our players which was really really big. I did not think that anytime anybody made a mistake that they carried it over [to the field or in their at-bats].”

One of the main takeaways from last weekend was the emergence of freshman catcher Matt Wood.

Wood finished the weekend with seven hits and four runs batted in. His seven hits were good for the most on the team and his four RBIs were second to only Ryan Ford who had five.

Do not expect to see the freshman go away anytime soon.

“I thought he did a really, really good job for his first college weekend. Especially having to catch too,” Cooper said.

That being said, there is still room for improvement.

After allowing an average of four runs per start, Cooper thinks he can get more out of his starting staff.

“We have to pitch better,” Cooper said. “We didn’t pitch great, we didn’t play great defense, so those guys are going to go run back out there. Those guys are going to compete and we have to continue to improve.”

Cooper and his assistants have elected to go with the same starting rotation this weekend.

Bailey Dees will tough the rubber for the Nittany Lions in the first game on Saturday. He will be followed by Kyle Virbitsky and Conor Larkin.

Wagner has lost its previous two contests, both of which came at the hand of Norfolk State.

The Seahawks struggled mightily to contain their opponent offensively, allowing 22 runs over the span of three games.

However, the Seahawks are already off to a stronger start than last season.

In 2019, they posted an overall record of 19-32.

Wagner struggled particularly in the early part of last season. It lost its first seven games and opened the year 2-11.

After starting the year with a victory on opening day, the Seahawks will do whatever they can to avoid another slow start to their season.

Saturday will be the first of a three-game series against Wagner. First pitch is scheduled for 1 p.m. after weather delayed the previously scheduled game.