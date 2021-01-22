Johnny Piacentino grew up building an appreciation for Penn State football and baseball, dreaming about spending his college days in Happy Valley like so many of his family members had.

After finding his love for the game of baseball and once he started following Penn State’s program, there was no doubt in his mind he wanted to be a Nittany Lion and try to carve his own legacy in the blue and white.

Now that he’s here, it's still a surreal feeling for the second-year outfielder.

“No matter where I was offered, as long as I was offered here, I was coming here,” Piacentino told The Daily Collegian. “It’s crazy that I wear the blue and white now when I used to watch so many people wear it and just hope it was me one day.”

Head coach Rob Cooper is always looking for prospects like Piacentino because of their desire to better Penn State baseball’s image.

“Any time you can get a really good player that really wants to be here, that’s always something that we look for,” Cooper told the Collegian. “You want guys that really want to represent Penn State and put it on the map from a baseball perspective.”

Unfortunately for Piacentino, his first few months on campus didn’t go exactly as he had planned.

He spent much of the fall season of his freshman year hurt and didn’t feel 100% for a long time.

That didn’t stop him from drawing the attention of his coaches, though.

Assistant coach Josh Newman called him an “unbelievable teammate,” and credits Piacentino for his “mental approach” to the game while injured.

“A lot of times when guys are injured or not able to do a certain part of practice, they kind of check out at times,” Newman told the Collegian. “[With] Johnny, that was never the case. He was always positive and engaged in our daily practice and preparation.”

After he battled injuries throughout fall and winter, Piacentino finally started to get healthy by the time the spring season rolled around.

The Cherry Hill, New Jersey, native began the season outside of the starting lineup and wasn’t even in a batting practice group.

He didn’t let the setback change his fun-loving and hard working attitude as he continued to impress on and off the field.

“Instead of sulking or complaining, he just put his head down and worked — then he got an opportunity,” Cooper said. “Next thing you know, he’s in the lineup and never comes out.”

Once Piacentino earned a starting spot, he ran with it.

During the shortened 2020 season, he tied for the team lead in batting average and home runs and was the Nittany Lions’ leader in on-base percentage and OPS.

His impressive rookie season garnered national attention and earned him a spot on the Freshman All-America team. Piacentino is just the third Nittany Lion to do so, and the first since 2016.

Heading into year two, Piacentino has an opportunity to take a step forward as a leader in the locker room.

While he’s honored by last year’s Freshman All-American selection and hopes people will take him more seriously because of the award, he’s planning to stick to what’s gotten him this far.

“It’s basically the same as last year,” Piacentino said. “I’m a guy who likes to stay loose and not get too serious and uptight. If practice is starting to get tense, I’ll just say some jokes to bring the mood back to normal and get everybody going — almost lead by example.”

Cooper agreed with Piacentino’s sentiment and thinks he needs to tap into the mindset he had while he was hurt. Rather than try too hard to be someone he’s not, Cooper wants Piacentino to be himself.

“He needs to just go out and play baseball,” Cooper said. “Early on, when he wasn’t really in the mix, he was just like ‘Hey, I’m gonna have fun, I’m gonna be myself.’ If he goes out and does that, he’s a good player and he’s gonna have a great year for us.”

As Piacentino continues to grow and become more comfortable in the locker room, his personality has the potential to rally the team together at any time.

“He’s a very inclusive guy, so he makes his teammates feel welcome,” Cooper said. “He’s a guy that guys like to be around and pull for, because he pulls for them. When you have guys that really can connect with other guys, it brings the team closer. If I look at him and know he’s got my back, it makes me want to have his back as well.”

Newman sees the same high-character qualities in Piacentino and expects him to make a jump in year two, with the best still yet to come.

“He just has so much fun playing the game of baseball. He’s not into the awards and all that stuff,” Newman said. “He’s in it to win, to help his teammates win and to be the best he can be as a player, teammate and person.

“He’s just a guy that has an infectious personality that you want to be around all the time. He has a lot of fun doing what he does, and it’s just exciting to see him continue to grow.”