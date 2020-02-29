Penn State second baseman Gavin Homer celebrated the anniversary of his walk-off in fitting fashion on Saturday.

Homer blasted a walk-off home run in game one of a doubleheader against Fairfield on Feb. 24, 2019, in Cary, North Carolina. Just over a year later on the same field, the senior hit a walk-off double in the 10th inning of game one of Penn State’s twin bill against Princeton to give the Nittany Lions the 4-3 win.

Penn State followed up the walk-off with a big first inning in the second half of the double dip, as it scored seven runs in the first frame to down the Tigers 13-1. With the sweep in the doubleheader, the Nittany Lions are now 8-2 on the season.

Penn State began game one with some small ball, scoring a pair of runs on two walks and two singles. First baseman Parker Hendershot hit an RBI single and right fielder Curtis Robison followed up with an RBI groundout to put the Nittany Lions in front.

The Tigers responded in the fifth, as catcher Sy Snedeker jacked a three-run home run over the right field wall. The blast is Snedeker’s first of the young season.

The Nittany Lions tied the game the following inning by taking advantage of some Princeton mistakes. After a walk and a wild pitch, a fielding error allowed shortstop Mac Hippenhammer to score.

The contest, which was scheduled to last just seven innings, plunged into the 10th until Homer ended the game with one swing. In total, Penn State recorded nine hits and drew five walks in the matchup.

Right-hander Kyle Virbitsky got the starting nod for the Nittany Lions in the first contest and had a solid outing. The junior tossed five innings, allowing three runs on five hits in the no-decision.

The Nittany Lions came out of the gates strong in the second half of the twin bill, batting around to produce four hits, four walks and seven runs. Third baseman Justin Williams hit an RBI double, the only extra-base hit of the inning.

Penn State blew the game wide open again in the fifth, putting up five runs. The Nittany Lions used singles and capitalized on numerous Princeton mistakes to extend their lead.

Tyler Shingledecker continues to shine

Shingledecker tossed three scoreless innings in game one, allowing no runs and only one walk. He fanned six of the 10 batters he faced.

Shingledecker continues to be not only one of Penn State’s best relief pitchers but one of the top relievers in the nation. The southpaw entered the weekend series with the best WHIP in the nation and currently has a 0.00 ERA through 10 innings pitched.

Sharing the workload

Nine different Nittany Lions recorded a hit on Saturday for a grand total of 20 base knocks. Penn State also drew 13 walks in the doubleheader.

Left fielder Ryan Ford was the Nittany Lions’ top offensive performer, going 6-for-7 with two runs and one RBI. The sophomore also drew two walks.

In addition to his walk-off, Homer also had a big day, going 4-for-8 with two RBIs and two runs.

Hutch Gagnon improves on the mound

Gagnon took the ball in game two for his second career start and was much improved from his first start. The southpaw tossed five innings, allowing four hits and one run.

Gagnon struck out six Tigers and walked two on his way to earning the victory. He worked out of a jam in the third inning, limiting Princeton to its only run of the game.

Compared to his first start against NJIT, the sophomore improved in innings pitched, hits allowed, runs allowed and strikeouts. The win is his first as a starting pitcher.