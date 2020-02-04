Penn State’s infield will feature many familiar faces.

Despite what some consider a down year, the Nittany Lions will look to build off of a core of returning players.

Jacob Padilla (Senior)

Padilla spent his first two collegiate seasons behind the plate catching for the Murray State College Aggies.

There, he was named to the All-Region team in both years. In his sophomore season, he earned a Gold Glove and was the Region II Player of the Year.

In his first season at Penn State in 2019, Padilla appeared in only 25 games, 23 of which were starts.

Although his offensive statistics will not catch your eye, there is reason to be optimistic about the senior backstop.

In his 70 at-bats, Padilla posted a .371 on-base percentage in large part due to his ability to draw a walk. He worked 11 walks in the 25 games he appeared in.

With two incoming freshman catchers, Tyson Cooper and Matt Wood, Padilla will have the task of grooming his successors.

That being said, Padilla appears ready to take on the majority of the catching duties for the Nittany Lions in 2020.

Justin Williams (Sophomore)

Williams has one of the highest ceilings among Penn State position players.

The third baseman is only entering his sophomore year in Happy Valley but has displayed that he is more than capable of manning the hot corner.

In only his first season at the college level, the true freshman proved that he could handle himself in the batter’s box. On top of finishing with the highest slugging percentage on the team, he also recorded the third-highest batting average, hitting .262 over the course of the entire season.

The slugger was rewarded for his efforts by being named to the Big Ten All-Freshman Team at third base.

Gavin Homer (Senior)

Homer was a star at the junior college level before transferring to Penn State last season.

His skills transferred well to the Division-I level as he firmly established himself as one of the top power hitters in the Nittany Lions lineup.

In his first season, Homer flashed some power at the plate as he finished in a three-way tie for the team lead in home runs with four.

He also had a slugging percentage of .414 and registered 55 total bases.

Homer also displayed his speed on the base paths, as he swiped seven bases on nine attempts.

Expect Homer to spend the majority of his time on the diamond at second base but also see some time in a corner outfield spot.

Kris Kremer (Junior)

Kremer was once one of the most highly touted shortstops in Pennsylvania coming out of high school. He now has his sights set on taking control of the Penn State infield.

In 2019 Kremer split the majority of his playing time between second base and left field. After the graduation of Conlin Hughes, the shortstop position is up for grabs, and expect Kremer to be right in the middle of it.

Kremer is a versatile player who has shown the instincts to play middle infield and the range to cover ground in the outfield. The junior aims to be the Nittany Lions shortstop to open the 2020 season.

Parker Hendershot (Junior)

Hendershot is another player who expects to see valuable playing time this season.

In his freshman season, Hendershot was named to the All-Big Ten Freshman team after he batted .283 and drove in 23 runs.

Despite being a mainstay in the starting lineup last season, the first baseman’s numbers dropped.

In 42 starts, he could only muster a batting average of .228. He still managed to drive in runs as he finished with 18 runs batted in.

The junior should expect to spend most of his time at first base this season.

Other Key Contributors

Matt Wood has certainly caught the attention of his peers. From an offensive standpoint he has impressed all throughout the offseason. Defensively, he has had the chance to learn from Padilla.

According to Perfect Game, Wood is the 8th best high school catching prospect in Pennsylvania.

Do not expect him to see too many starts early on but he should get opportunities throughout the season.

Ben Kailher is another one of Penn State’s exciting incoming freshman.

In his home state of Rhode Island, he was regarded as the top shortstop in the state and the third best prospect in his graduating class.

Kailher is a shortstop in an already crowded infield. He will get chances this season, but he could have the opportunity to be a real difference maker come next season.