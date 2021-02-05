Penn State is hardly known for being a prolific baseball school.

Instead, programs like football and basketball often draw most of the spotlight around Happy Valley, usually in part because of their success and the amount of money they bring in for the university.

But the baseball program hasn’t done itself too many favors in its effort to garner some of that attention.

In the past 20 years, the Nittany Lions have only had eight seasons in which they achieved a record above .500, and the most recent in a full season was in 2016.

The blue and white may not have established baseball success to its name, but Penn State’s home park is one of the premier facilities in college baseball.

The $31.4 million investment that took the shape of Medlar Field at Lubrano Park is widely regarded as one of the nicest facilities in college baseball.

Not only does it possess a view of Mount Nittany behind center field, but Medlar also features a top-notch indoor batting cage that allows Penn State to practice inside when the inclement weather is present.

“The Med” is also home to a minor league baseball team, the State College Spikes.

Despite the access to professional-level resources, Penn State was a wreck when coach Rob Cooper took over in 2013, having compiled a 14-36 record the year prior.

Cooper arrived in Happy Valley after serving as the head coach at Wright State University, where he took a sputtering program and turned it into seven 30-win seasons and three league-tournament championships.

Coming into his eighth year as the blue and white’s skipper, Cooper has only put together one winning season. Still, the team has shown significant improvement during his tenure, including producing one of the program’s largest draft classes in 2019.

The Nittany Lions’ improvement under Cooper looked to be culminating in the 2020 season, as Penn State jumped out to a 10-5 record before having the season cut short due to the coronavirus pandemic.

While the 2020 season may seem like a missed opportunity, the Nittany Lions should be in position to succeed again in 2021.

Cooper’s squad returns nearly the entirety of its 2020 roster, including every pitcher from a staff that led the Big Ten in ERA and finished sixth in total strikeouts.

While there hasn’t yet been an official schedule announcement, it’s entirely possible the Nittany Lions will be tasked with an all-Big Ten schedule, much like Penn State’s other sports teams.

Even though conference games and series are usually highly contested and generate rivalries, a conference-only schedule should bode well for the blue and white in 2021.

In 2019, college baseball’s rating percentage index ranked the Big Ten as the seventh-strongest conference in college baseball with its highest-rated team being Indiana at 38.

The rankings were led by the other four Power Five conferences in college sports, with the Big Ten slotted behind the likes of the American Athletic and Missouri Valley conferences.

Being ranked seventh isn’t necessarily something to gloss over, but it’s a far cry from the dominance shown by the Big Ten in football and basketball in recent years. Regardless, the conference should still provide a workable challenge for the veteran Nittany Lions.

It feels as though the stars have aligned for Penn State baseball in 2021.

The program features some of the premier facilities in all of the country on top of a roster that is returning plenty of key players from last season, which — although shortened — was one of its best in recent years.

When coupled with the opportunity to play a potentially all-conference schedule against modest Big Ten competition, the blue and white will have one of its best opportunities to succeed in recent memory.

