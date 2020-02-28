As Penn State prepares to travel south to Cary, North Carolina once again, the Nittany Lions will look to exploit a team that has not played an official regular season game yet in Princeton.

Penn State will operate with the exact same starting rotation that they did in its opening weekend of play. That was its only other four game series of the season.

Bailey Dees will once again pitch game one, followed by Kyle Virbitsky, Hutch Gagnon and Conor Larkin.

Last weekend, Penn State took two out of three from the Wagner Seahawks.

The Nittany Lions were able to cap off the weekend in exciting fashion, with a touch of late game heroics from outfielder Curtis Robison.

Down by a run in the eleventh inning, Robison launched a walk-off three-run homerun over the right field fence.

Despite winning the series, Cooper still feels as if this team is still trying to learn how to win and find its identity.

The Nittany Lions struggled to generate consistent offense. In the other two games in the series, Penn State lost game one 1-0 but bounced back the following day exploding offensively, besting Wagner 11-0.

“I thought we gave away a lot of at-bats,” Cooper said. “That is not a knock on Wagner’s pitching staff, they executed what they needed to execute. As hitters you have to recognize what a guy is trying to do. If it’s working for him right now, what am I going to do to make him change? It is more of an offensive approach and a mindset of here is what this guy is trying to do, here’s what the umpire is giving him, now we have to make an adjustment and use that.”

Cooper also stressed the need for the team to use the entire field and take balls the other way rather than always looking to pull pitches.

“I think it was the competitive nature of the at-bats. We weren’t making the best in game adjustments to execute what we needed to do,” outfielder Ryan Ford said. “So far this week we’ve just focused on being competitive and driving the ball the other way.”

Princeton, on the other hand, is coming off of a season that saw it finish the year with an overall record of 14-26.

That being said, the Tigers still boast a hard throwing rotation, something the Nittany Lions have yet to see a ton of this season.

To prepare for this, Penn State has adjusted its practices this week to prepare themselves for the task ahead.

“They have some harder throwing arms than Wagner so the hitters are amping up for that.,” Bailey Dees said. “Different kinds of approaches in the cage and things like that.”

Game one of the four-game series is scheduled for Friday with first pitch slated for 3 p.m.