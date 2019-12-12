At Medlar Field at Lubrano Park this season, fans are likely to see a coach walking around with an iPad in hand.

He’ll be studying things like spin rate, launch angle and release point.

These are just a few of the metrics being analyzed by Penn State as part of their revamped implementation of advanced statistics in practices and games. Headed by new director of operations/player development Jake Stone, the Nittany Lions are now utilizing cutting-edge technology and analytical data to promote player development.

“Obviously, we’re always looking for the next big thing,” Stone said. “We’re trying to do things here that other programs aren’t in order to give us a competitive advantage.”

Throughout fall practice and in winter workouts, Penn State has used various multi-platform technologies to study the sport on a deeper level. One of these, the TrackMan, is a radar technology that follows the ball on every pitch and studies its flight and velocity.

Another device the Nittany Lions have been working with is the Edgertronic slow-motion video camera. The camera allows Penn State to study and compare pitches more precisely.

Inside look @PennStateBASE utilizing cutting edge technology to provide our guys w/another platform in player development. This 3-pitch overlay video is a small sample of this process. The art of pitch design & pitch development is off & running here. @SimpleSaberBSB is BIG TIME! pic.twitter.com/TlqZxBCpMF — Josh Newman (@PitchTOpitch23) September 19, 2019

“The use of this technology isn’t in place of good coaching,” Stone said. “What we use it as is a way to help players reach their ceilings. This gives you instant feedback on how we can get a guy from what level they come in at compared to what their ceiling or their maximum potential is.”

Before arriving in Happy Valley in August, Stone previously served as the minor league video and data assistant with the Baltimore Orioles, where he worked with similar electronic systems. Stone also performed similar duties with the Cedar Rapids Kernels, a Minnesota Twins’ Class-A minor league affiliate, and as a student manager at Iowa.

With experience at multiple levels of both professional and collegiate baseball, Stone believes his data-driven work with the Nittany Lions is on par – or even above – its use in the highest levels of the sport.

“In terms of the way we’re applying it, I’d argue that we’re actually ahead of a lot of major league teams in our application of the data,” Stone said. “It is still pretty new, and it takes time to understand and fully implement throughout an entire organization.”

With player improvement as the end goal, Stone analyzes hundreds of data points, gives each player their own individualized reports on their performance, and creates “player development plans” with the rest of the coaching staff.

“My brain clicks with the numbers and I’m able to communicate that to the coaching staff, to the players, to help improve their game,” Stone said. “All of our plans are completely individualized on what that player needs, not based off what we think everybody needs to do.”

Stone studies both hitting and pitching, helping players at all positions. The advanced technology he uses records over 70 data points on any given pitch, giving him plenty of material in which to analyze.

“A lot of the footwork behind the scenes is done by me and our student managers to help decode this information,” Stone said. “We act as the filter to the players on what information is important to them and what is not. That differs from guy to guy.”

On the pitching side, Stone works closely with pitching coach Josh Newman, a former MLB reliever, to help improve Penn State’s hurlers.

“When you look at player development, it’d be hard to find another program across the country, because we don’t over-recruit, and we’re not over-signing, that truly invests in the individual across the board on the pitching staff,” Newman said.

Stone tracks pitchers during practices and games, collecting data on every pitch. In practice, he provides Newman and his players with instant feedback.

“This guy has helped shape not just our pitching staff, but everybody,” Newman said about Stone. “He’s coaching me, helping me, giving me new ideas.”

Stone has brought a fresh perspective to the entire coaching staff’s player development process. Newman believes it is extremely important to stay up to date with the evolution of baseball and the further use of sabermetrics.

“The worst thing that we can say is that ‘we’ve always done it this way,’” Newman said. “It’s pretty special stuff that we have going on as a staff.”

Newman especially likes the Edgertronic camera, which allows him to study pitches on a minute level. Pitch overlays allow him to compare pitches, helping players work on things like pitch design, shape, development, tunneling pitches and calling games.

“The Edgertronic camera, to me, that is game-changing stuff,” Newman. “We may be one of the handful of teams in the whole Big Ten Conference that has an Edgertronic camera.”

While collection of numbers is important, the data itself does not help anyone improve. Along with Stone, the coaches have worked hard to figure out a way to relay this into easily understandable information for the players.

“We could be the smartest guys in the world, but if we can’t communicate that and make them understand the importance and the value of what we’re doing for development purposes, we’re pounding stone,” Newman said.

According to Newman, the players have responded extremely well to the team’s increased use of the advanced statistics.

“They understand what this is doing to help them [in the] long-term,” Newman said. “They’re thirsting for knowledge. Our guys are hungry.”

In the batter’s box, the goal is to have the Nittany Lions “coming up to the plate with a plan.” The coaching staff works to improve players’ pitch selection and their swing’s peak acceleration.

All in all, the coaching staff hopes the improvements made in practice translates to positive results on the diamond.

“Once it hits game time, we’re in compete mode,” Stone said. “When our guys get out on the game mound, we want to say that we’ve prepared them enough in the bullpen in the week prior to be able to have success out there.”

With just over two months until the 2020 campaign begins, Penn State will look to make its first Big Ten Tournament appearance since 2012. Newman believes the team’s innovative approach this fall can help the Nittany Lions end their postseason drought.

“We’ve lost a lot of one-run games,” Newman said. “A pitch here, a pitch there, a double there, [and] the season is different.”