Despite a lack of success, the baseball program at Penn State has still managed to churn out a number of talented ball players.

Even though the majority of players who go on to play professionally are pitchers, Penn State has been a stepping stone for players who can be found all over the diamond.

Here are the Nittany Lions’ all-time greatest players at each position.

Ryan Sloniger, Catcher

Ryan Sloniger was a four year starter at Penn State and firmly established himself as a leader on the field.

In his junior season, the veteran backstop saw career highs in every major offensive category. His .302 batting average, 31 RBIs and 20 extra base hits were all career bests.

Sloniger was selected in the 38th round of the MLB draft by the Toronto Blue Jays and did not skip a beat once he joined his new team. He proceeded to bat .327 and club nine home runs in only 30 games with Toronto’s rookie team, the Blue Field Blue Jays. Before the conclusion of the 2019 season, Sloniger had been promoted to the Vancouver Canadians, where he finished the season.

Cal Emery, First Base

While at Penn State, Cal Emery is best known for leading his team to the 1958 College World Series when Penn State finished fourth in the tournament. For his performance, Emery was given the tournament’s Most Valuable Player award.

The left handed hitter spent 15 years in professional baseball. Emery could be best referred to as a "career minor leaguer" as he spent 14 seasons in minor league baseball. He made his major league debut in 1963 where he appeared in 16 games, all of which were pinch hit appearances.

Emery played the 1970 season overseas in the Japanese Pacific League before returning home to finish the last two years of his career with the Philadelphia Phillies organization.

Milt Graff, Second Base

Milt Graff spent the majority of his 14 year playing career in the minor leagues.

Before being signed by the Pittsburgh Pirates as an amateur free agent in 1949, the 5-foot-7 middle infielder attended Penn State and Lycoming College where he earned a degree in accounting.

The former Nittany Lion appeared in 61 major league contests across two seasons, all of which came with Kansas City Athletics.

Jim Haley, Third Base

Jim Haley manned the shortstop position for three seasons with the Nittany Lions.

In over 145 games played, the infielder posted an impressive .297 batting average.

As he filled out into his 6-foot-1, 195 pound frame, Haley displayed more power as he combined for 32 extra base hits over his final two years in Happy Valley, a significant improvement from his five that he hit his freshman season.

Haley was selected by the Tampa Bay Rays in the 19th round with the 570th pick in the 2016 MLB Draft. While in the Rays organization the college shortstop has spent the majority of his playing time at the hot corner.

Haley is considered to be one of the better prospects in a talented Tampa Bay farm system. Across four seasons, the former Nittany Lion has batted .290 and slugged 25 home runs.

John Ward, Shortstop

John Ward was an extremely gifted student as he attended Penn State as a 13-year old and didn’t get his big break with a Major League Baseball club until 1878 with the Providence Grays.

The Bellefonte, Pennsylvania, native was a two-way player who boasted impressive numbers both on the pitching mound and in the batter’s box.

Ward would go on to lead the National League in earned run average (1.51) as an 18-year old rookie. However, he is perhaps best known for the pitching performance he turned in on June 17, 1880, when he tossed only the second perfect game in the history of the sport.

Due to an arm injury, Ward played the final 10 seasons of his 17-year career as a shortstop. Over the span of his entire career, he posted a career .275 batting average and was worth 62.3 wins above replacement.

Ward is the only baseball player enshrined in Cooperstown’s Hall of Fame whose playing days can be traced back to Happy Valley. He was voted in by the Veteran’s Committee in 1964.

Birdie Cree, Outfield

At 5-foot-7 Birdie Cree was undersized to say the least, but he was best known for his range in the outfield and his quickness on the basepaths.

Cree was a career .292 hitter but broke out in the 1911 season when he finished sixth in the league’s MVP voting tied with future Hall of Famer, Tris Speaker. In 1911, he batted a career high .348 and recorded 22 triples and finished third in the league with 48 stolen bases.

Cree spent the entirety of his eight year career with the New York Highlanders, who were renamed to the Yankees in 1913.

Cliff Heathcote, Outfield

Cliff Heathcote spent the entirety of his 15-year major league career in the national league, playing the majority of that time with the Chicago Cubs.

Heathcote took part in a Cubs’ 26-23 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies, a game that saw him reach base, a national league record, seven times. At the time, he also held the record for the most runs scored in a single game with five.

Over the course of his career, Heathcote batted an impressive .275 in 1,415 games. By the end of his major league career, the outfielder also managed to work 42 more walks than strikeouts, an extremely rare feat that is unheard of in today’s game.

Mike Campo, Outfield

Mike Campo played a large role for arguably the most successful Penn State squad in school history.

In 2000, the Nittany Lions reeled off a school record 45 wins as they advanced to a NCAA Super Regional for the first time in school history.

Campo put together one of the best overall campaigns in the NCAA that season. He was named the Big Ten Player of The Year as he posted a .425 batting average and 83 runs scored. The 2000 season also saw him record the nation’s longest hitting streak which stood at 41 games.

He was signed as an undrafted free agent by the Anaheim Angels where he played five seasons of minor league baseball.

Mark Baldwin, Starting Pitcher

Despite producing a number of pitchers who would go on to be drafted into the MLB circuit, Mark Baldwin was the most successful of the bunch.

Over the course of his seven year career, Baldwin would log over 2,800 innings pitched in his right arm.

Even though he never had an earned run average over 4.1 in a full season, he only had one winning record in his career. Due to a lack of run support, the pitcher finished with a win-loss record of 154-165 even though on average he allowed no more than 3.37 runs per game during his time in baseball.

Nate Bump, Relief Pitcher

Nate Bump spent the 1995-1998 seasons in a Penn State uniform dominating opponents on the rubber.

With the Nittany Lions, Bump authored a no-hitter against Duquesne during his freshman season in 1995. He was also a four time All-Big Ten selection, being selected twice to the first team, and he was named an All-American his senior year.

The right hander was selected with the 25th overall pick in the first round of the 1998 MLB Draft by the San Francisco Giants.

Bump’s professional career spanned from 1998-2011 as he played with three different organizations.