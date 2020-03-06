Penn State is already off to its hottest start since 1980 and will look to keep its six-game winning streak alive this weekend.

With another busy schedule ahead of them, the Nittany Lions will travel to Maryland to play three different opponents in three days.

After a 9-2 start to the season, the Penn State will face its stiffest competition of the season on Friday when it opens its weekend against Navy.

“From the first weekend to where we are right now we’ve definitely gotten better,” coach Rob Cooper said. “We still have a ways to go. There are still some things (to work on) and be more consistent with. Overall, I’m really pleased with what our kids are doing.”

Despite a somewhat inconsistent offense, the Penn State lineup exploded for 39 runs over the course of its recent four-game road trip. Before their sweep of the Princeton Tigers, the Nittany Lions had not scored more than 31 runs in a series.

“We have got to be more consistent offensively. I thought we did a really good job in about three out of four of those games [the past weekend]. There are still some AB’s [at-bats] that we are still kind of giving away,” Cooper said.

With up-and-down offensive production, Cooper has had to rely mainly on the arms of his pitchers.

Bailey Dees has paved the way for the starting rotation thus far. He has struck out 20 batters over the course of 17.2 innings pitched. The ace has also held opposing batters to a .143 batting average.

The consistent success of the starting staff is why Cooper has once again opted to go with the same three-man starting rotation he has all season.

Bailey Dees will start against Navy, while Kyle Virbitsky and Conor Larkin will face UMBC and Fairleigh Dickinson, respectively.

Like Penn State, Navy is also off to a hot start to the season.

The Midshipmen’s overall record to this point is a half game better than the Nittany Lions’ at 9-1. Navy has also been one of the hottest teams in all of college baseball, winning its last nine games.

“Our guys know that they are playing a group of men that are going to serve our country,” Cooper said. “They are selfless. They are used to discipline. They have been good, Navy is a good baseball program.”

When talking about the success Navy has had in the early part of the season, it is worth noting that not a single team that it has beaten this year has a record that is at or above .500.

Both UMBC and Fairleigh Dickinson have gotten off to starts that are very different than those of Penn State and Navy. On the season, UMBC is currently 1-8, while the Knights are only marginally better at 2-6

The Retrievers lost their first five games of the season. After a 9-8 victory over Stetson, they have rolled off another three straight losses heading into this weekend.

Pitching has its primary been an issue for Farleigh Dickinson.

After winning their season opener, the Knights have allowed 88 runs over their last 7 games.

The Nittany Lions’ first game of their three-game weekend series is scheduled for 4 p.m. on Friday against Navy.