Most high school athletes dream of playing at the next level for their favorite university, but very few get the chance.

Even fewer have the opportunity to do so with people they have grown up alongside and developed deep connections with.

Penn State sophomore catcher Tyson Cooper was a member of the State College Area High School baseball team, regularly attending Penn State men’s baseball games and creating important relationships that would continue on throughout his Penn State career.

He's also the son of current Penn State coach Rob Cooper.

“I always loved going to their games on my way up through middle school and high school,” the younger Cooper said. “Whenever they were playing at home, I would try to go see them.”

During his time in high school, Cooper played alongside current Penn State teammates Brenden Franks, Joe Natasi and Mason Mellott

“Through high school I got to know them not only as baseball players, but as people,” Tyson said. “We really have grown up together, and we have gotten to know what works well and what doesn’t.”

For senior pitcher Mellott, who spent two years of his high school career pitching to Cooper, the connection with his catcher has translated to Penn State and has extended beyond baseball.

“I live with him now, and in high school you aren’t living together so you just have your relationship through practicing and playing together,” Mellott said. “But now that we live together, I can build that relationship more and get to know him even better.”

Mellott believes this deep connection with his now roommate provides some extra chemistry with Cooper as a catcher.

“There’s a comfort level there, knowing what pitch I’m going to throw and knowing what he’s going to call comes with time,” Mellott said.

The youngest of the group, freshman pitcher Natasi originally had his sights set on Penn State football due to his father’s connection with the program.

“Growing up I was a big football guy because my dad played football here in the ‘90s, so it inspired me to be just like him,” Natasi said. “But as I got older, I found more of a passion in baseball than in football.”

Natasi continues to grow his relationship with his teammates in his first year at Penn State, even experiencing some deja vu from his playing days for State College.

“It really makes me feel even closer to them, and it feels like high school all over again," he said.

For sophomore infielder Franks, he originally planned on attending university outside of his hometown of State College.

“I even applied to other schools and I was ready to go elsewhere, just because I have lived here my whole life and I was ready to experience something different,” Franks said. “But now that I’m here, this is exactly what I wanted.”

According to Franks, the idea of the group eventually playing together at Penn State was floated around during their time playing together in high school.

Although it may not have felt like a real possibility then, it certainly does now.

With Cooper and Franks being in the same class, and arriving at Penn State together, they have spent numerous hours with each other over the years.

“Tyson and I have actually been lifting together since eighth grade, and that’s the whole reason that I have gotten to the point that I am at today,” Franks said. “If you surround yourself with people that have the same goals and dreams as you, it makes it easier on those days that you aren’t as motivated, and the same goes for them. We always pick each other up.”

During their time in high school, Cooper, Mellott, Franks and Natasi all had the opportunity to learn under former State College baseball coach Troy Allen.

Allen owns and operates his own baseball training academy, which served as an additional training and lifting location for the players both during their time in high school and now throughout their careers at Penn State as well.

During the summer, when gyms and other establishments were closed down due to the coronavirus, Allen kept his training facility open, creating a safe space for the athletes to continue their progression.

Now, he explained they’re at a point in their career where he hasn’t been as involved.

“I don't really have to instruct them anymore,” Allen said. “Whatever Coach Cooper and Coach [Josh] Newman are teaching them is what they are doing. They come in here and do their thing. I try not to get in their way.”

Allen, a former professional baseball player in the Atlanta Braves farm system, had nothing but high praise for his former players and their work ethic.

“I can’t motivate them in the same way that they motivate each other,” Allen said. “I couldn’t have asked for a better group of kids to fit my program.”