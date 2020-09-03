Following a 10-5 start to the regular season, Penn State and its three seniors likely had high aspirations for the 2020 season after their weekend series against Miami (Ohio).

Instead, utility player Gavin Homer, catcher Jacob Padilla and outfielder Mason Nadeau were all suddenly hit with an extremely difficult decision — hang up their cleats or put their Penn State graduation on hold.

After the NCAA and the Big Ten decided to cancel all remaining spring sports contests in March, spring athletes who lost their 2020 season were awarded another year of athletic eligibility.

But, according to coach Rob Cooper, that wasn't always a given.

Eventually rumor turned to fact as everyone on the team got another year back.

“Obviously when the season was canceled we had heard rumblings that the NCAA was going to try and give the seniors potentially another year,” Cooper said. “As we know, they’ve done more than that, they’ve given everyone a year of eligibility back.”

Like any other season, Cooper and his staff held end of the season meetings with players including Homer, Padilla and Nadeau. But where the meeting differed from the normal ones was in the topic of conversation.

“For those three guys I said, ‘Listen, I would love to have all three of you back.’ They’re great kids,” Cooper said. “These guys love baseball, but there’s more to life than just playing baseball in college, and you have to take those opportunities as they come.”

Even after the Big Ten announced it was suspending the 2020 spring sports season, some athletes were not convinced that they would be unable to resume their seasons later on.

“That’s what we trained all fall and all winter for, and we finally had our time to shine on the field,” Nadeau said. “To have that cut short, we were just remaining hopeful to get back on the field and do what we love.”

Homer, a former transfer from Kellogg Community College, was the only Nittany Lion who opted to return for another season at Penn State.

“I was on the bus ride when they made the announcement that the [NCAA] were possibly going to grant another year [of athletic eligibility],” Homer said. “I’m trying to play the game of baseball as long as I can, so without hesitation I was immediately thinking that this is another opportunity for me to keep playing and for me to continue to get exposure to pro-level scouts.”

Although it was not a difficult decision, the choice to return for an additional season was one that Homer talked over with his family and his coaches.

“I talked to my family, I talked to the coaching staff, and I was able to come to the conclusion that here at Penn State I only have a year and a half in, so I felt like I had some unfinished business with the program,” Homer said.

Part of the reason that Homer considered his decision to return to Penn State an easy one was the tight bond and sense of community that was shared by the entire team.

“I have never been on as close of a team as we were this year. Guys were constantly hanging out with each other outside of baseball, and I felt like things were really starting to click,” Homer said. “Guys were starting to not only focus on developing themselves but also helping other teammates develop.”

Both Padilla and Nadeau were faced with the same choice but instead opted to not return to Happy Valley for their own separate personal reasons.

“I had already made my mind up, but the two guys who opted not to come back have other amazing things coming their way,” Homer said.

Nadeau and Padilla were the only two players on the roster for the last four seasons, making each of their decisions a little more difficult.

“It was definitely tough, but not goodbye — just see you later,” Nadeau said. “I know anyone on that team is just a phone call or a text away, and I will definitely be back up in Happy Valley once their season resumes to go watch them play.”

Nadeau accepted a job offer in March and committed to a new position at Aldi Foods before there was any talk of the season being suspended.

“I was planning like most other seniors to finish the senior season… but after having played only 15 games of a minimum of 56 game season there was a lot of baseball that I missed out on," Nadeau said. "Baseball was my first love and will always be a huge part of my life, but I think that it was time for me to hang up the cleats competitively and move on to a different phase and be challenged in a different way.”

That being said, the returning Nittany Lions are just looking to get back on the field and prepare and train for a full 2021 season.

“At the end of the day, I just want to play baseball so hopefully we can get this figured out and we’re able to take the field come springtime,” Homer said.