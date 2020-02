Penn State right-handed pitcher Kyle Virbitsky has been voted as the Daily Collegian Athlete of the Week.

Virbitsky made his second start of the season on Saturday and delivered a dominant performance in an 11-0 rout over Wagner in Cary, North Carolina.

The junior was missing bats and contained opposing hitters all day pitching six shutouts innings and allowing just one hit in the outing.

Virbitsky recorded six strikeouts in the game and earned his first win of the season.