Penn State’s incoming players are already turning heads ahead of the new season.

The talent and work ethic of several of the younger players has caught the attention of some of the more established veterans in the clubhouse.

Redshirt sophomore outfielder Curtis Robinson, who has emerged as one of the leaders on the team, was impressed by how responsive the underclassmen were from the start.

“I think these younger guys have really adapted well from this fall into the spring. They’ve taken the bull by the horns and they’ve done everything coaches and older guys have asked,” Robinson said. “I think the biggest thing moving forward, for not just the freshmen but for all the guys, is to be able to take constructive criticism and they’ve been doing great so far”

Junior right handed pitcher Kyle Virbitsky also likes what he sees in 2020’s incoming class of players.

“There’s a lot of them, Tayven Kelly, Matt Wood, Ben Kaihler, Carson Ertter, Caden [Wagner],” Virbitsky said. “They’re all really going to be great players whether it is day one or some other point in their careers.”

Here’s a look at which freshmen have stood out so far:

Matt Wood

Catchers who can impact games from both an offensive and a defensive standpoint are rare. On top of that, finding a freshman who can make an impact on both sides of the ball right away is like finding a needle in a haystack.

The Nittany Lions may have found just that with Wood.

The freshman backstop has certainly impressed with the relationships he has made with his pitching staff to this point.

“He has really done a great job getting close with the pitchers right away. He’s always asking questions,” Virbitsky said. “He’s always the first guy to want to get better and help. I think Jacob Padilla has really done a great job leading him.”

Aside from learning an entirely new staff of pitchers, Wood has not slacked off at the plate.

“He’s a really tough out. He’s a great example of the type of player we’re having in this program now,” Virbitsky said. “It seems like anything you throw at him he’s making contact.”

Logan Evans

Penn State’s starting rotation is guaranteed to look drastically different from last season’s after losing its top two starting pitchers, Dante Biasi and Eric Mock, to the MLB Draft.

Coach Rob Cooper will leave no stone unturned in his search to round out his starting staff.

Despite being a freshman, Evans will get an opportunity to establish himself as one of the top hurlers on the team. His talent has other pitchers, who are also competing for innings, watching.

“(Evans) has really put himself out there as a guy who could pitch a lot this year. He came right into this and the kid competes often,” Virbitsky said. “He’s got to clean up a few things but he’s got a very live arm and throws some good off-speed pitches”

Braden Halladay

Halladay, the son of the late Hall of Famer Roy Halladay, will also get his opportunity to prove himself as a potential starter on the staff.

According to Cooper, Halladay could potentially have the chance to eat up innings for the Nittany Lions this season.

Hallday is a Florida native who attended Calvary Christian High School.

The righty was selected by the Toronto Blue Jays in the 32nd round of the 2019 MLB Draft but opted to honor his commitment to Penn State.

Tyson Cooper

2020 will mark the first time Cooper will have the opportunity to coach his own son at the college level.

Make no mistake though, Tyson has firmly established himself among the rest of the team.

“It is a cool thing to be able to watch him experience this on a daily basis,” Rob said. “He’s forging his own path and has the respect of the team because he’s earned it.”

The talent and potential is undeniable. Cooper was highly regarded by Perfect Game where he was ranked as the fourth best catching prospect in Pennsylvania.

Caden Wagner

Wagner is a big right handed power bat from Parker, Colorado.

“He’s a big boy who has got some power,” sophomore Justin Williams said. “I like to think I’m the same type of player so of course I’m gonna get drawn to him.”

Williams mans the hot corner for the Nittany Lions and it is not out of the realm of possibility that the Nittany Lions could have two middle of the order power bats at each of the corner infield positions.

Johnny Piacentino

Piacentino was a highly regarded outfielder out of New Jersey. He was ranked as the 50th best outfield prospect in the nation.

“(Piacentino is a) very good arm for us in the freshman class and can play defense as well and hit a little bit,” Williams said.

In an outfield that is filled with uncertainty, Piacentino should get his fair share of opportunity to compete for playing time.