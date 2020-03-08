After losing the first two games of the weekend, Penn State was able to salvage its trip to Maryland with a dominant pitching performance and some late game heroics.

The Nittany Lions beat Fairleigh Dickinson 8-4 on Sunday and earned their 10th win of the season.

Penn State drew first blood when Curtis Robison hit a two out RBI double to score Cole Bartels in the first inning.

Fairleigh Dickinson would even the score in the top half of the second when a throwing error by Mac Hippenhammer plated a run for the Knights.

Robison would score the game’s next run after a two out triple and a throwing error put Penn State back in front in the third.

They would extend the lead in the fourth after Ben Kailher tripled to lead off the inning and a Johnny Piacentino sacrifice fly put them on top 3-1.

Conor Larkin controlled the pace of the game and was retiring Fairleigh Dickinson batters in order all throughout the middle of the game up until the seventh inning.

After striking out the first two batters of the seventh looking, Larkin would let go two consecutive singles before being pulled for Jared Freilich.

Fairleigh Dickinson would cut the deficit to one after a Ben Kailher throwing error brought home an unearned run.

In the eighth, the Knights hit a RBI single down the left field line that tied the game at three.

It was Justin Williams clutch pinch hit appearance in the eighth that wrapped up the back and forth game for the Nittany Lions though.

Williams came in for Hippenhammer and hit a double to right center that scored Mason Nadeau from second.

They would extend this lead later in the eighth when Fairleigh Dickinson’s fourth error of the day and a sacrifice fly to left field by Cole Bartels made it a 6-3 game.

The game would get blown open after Gavin Homer hit a double down the left field line that plated two runs and gave Penn State a five run lead with three outs to go.

Freilich would go on to finish the Knights off in the ninth after allowing a home run and earned the win and improved the team’s record to 10-4 on the season.

Costly mistakes in the field

Two of the three runs Fairleigh Dickinson scored today were on throwing errors.

The first coming from Mac Hippenhammer in the second inning and the second being from Ben Kailher in the seventh.

The trend of costly plays from the left side of the infield is one that Penn State will need to improve on if it hopes to continue to get wins in the latter part of their schedule.

On the other side, Fairleigh Dickinson struggled in the field with four errors and only three of the Nittany Lions eight runs were earned.

Together, the two teams totalled for seven errors and seven unearned runs.

Another solid pitching outing

Penn State continued a season defined by solid outings up and down the pitching staff.

It was the combination of Conor Larkin and Jared Freilich that got the job done for Penn State today.

Larkin was dominant on Sunday throwing 6.2 innings allowing just one earned run and picking up 10 strikeouts in the process

Jared Freilich would come in in relief in the seventh inning and would allow one earned run, four hits and a walk in 2.1 innings of work.

Late game outburst

Fairleigh Dickinson tied the game up at 3-3 in the eighth as the Nittany Lions headed to their half of the inning.

A five run outburst in the frame blew it open and allowed them to finish the game with ease.

It started with Williams pinch hit RBI double that scored Joe Gunn and gave them the lead.

After an error and Bartel’s sacrifice fly put Penn State up 6-3, Gavin Homer’s two-RBI double sealed it for the Nittany Lions.

Homer reached base four times today and had two extra base hits in the game.

Robison also had a big day at the plate going 2-for-4 with two runs, two extra base hits and a RBI in the affair.

The eighth was yet another example of big innings that have led the Nittany Lions to victories this season.

They hope to keep it going as they travel to Oxford, Ohio to take on Miami University at 6 p.m. on Thursday in the first game of a three game series.