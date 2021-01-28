The wait to return to the diamond appears to be nearly over for a Penn State team looking to pick up right where it left off.

After finishing 10-5 in a shortened 2020 season, the Nittany Lions are nearly set to begin the spring campaign against their fellow Big Ten competition.

Prior to last year, Penn State had not had a winning year since 2016. In each of their three straight losing seasons, the Nittany Lions also finished last in the Big Ten.

After such a rough stretch, 2020 provided a glimpse at the potential of what this program can accomplish a year later.

Riding positive momentum into 2021, here are three keys for the Nittany Lions’ success.

Ride dominant, quality starters

The Nittany Lions’ pitching staff as a whole got off to a great start last season, combining for a team earned run average of 2.16. Pitchers Conor Larkin and Bailey Dees were an electric one-two punch for Penn State.

Both starters dominated opposing batters, with each finishing in the top six in earned run average and in the top 10 in strikeouts in the Big Ten. Keeping runs off the board paved the way for Penn State's offense, even when having an off day, to stay competitive in any game.

With Larkin and Dees both returning this season, along with the rest of the staff, the Nittany Lions will rely on the duo to keep their Big Ten competition in check and produce quality starts.

Stay aggressive on the basepaths

Penn State had a whopping 33 stolen bases in 34 attempts last season, good for a 97% steal success rate. This figure led the Big Ten by a landslide.

One of the most exciting plays in baseball, stealing bases can be a somewhat neglected part of the game. In many situations, there’s too much risk involved with sending a runner, as the opposition’s pitcher may deliver the ball very quick to home.

MORE BASEBALL COVERAGE

+2 Penn State baseball to turn to returning pitching staff, position players in 2021 Penn State will look to blend key returners from last season’s team with an influx of young …

But that did not stop Penn State from swiping bag after bag last year.

Infielder Gavin Homer and outfielder Curtis Robinson evaded being thrown out last season while successfully stealing 13 bases to lead the team-wide effort for the Nittany Lions. Both should see plenty of green lights again this season.

Consistency when scoring game-to-game

A pleasant surprise for the Nittany Lions last season was relatively prolific scoring. Plating 100 runs in just 15 games averages out to roughly 6.5 runs per contest.

In games where Penn State scored six or more runs, it did not lose once.

The Nittany Lions racked up victories by wide margins last year, with scores like 18-1, 14-2 and 13-1. With only Big Ten teams on the schedule, this season could prove to be much more difficult for the blue and white.

If Penn State wants to be competitive this season and improve on its 10-5 mark from last season, it can't fluctuate between high and low-scoring affairs. The Nittany Lions will need to run up the scoreboard the best they can and string together consistently dominant offensive performances.