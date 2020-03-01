The first game of March got dicey, but Penn State was able to complete the weekend sweep and end its early schedule stint in Cary, North Carolina with a 9-2 record.

Penn State held on to beat Princeton 4-3 on Sunday and earned its sixth straight win.

Princeton got on the board first after three straight walks and a wild pitch by Conor Larkin in the fourth inning gave the Tigers a 1-0 lead.

The Nittany Lions would quickly answer in their half of the fourth with a leadoff triple followed by three hits and five stolen bases that paced Penn State to a three-run inning in which they batted around.

Princeton brought the game back to within one after a sacrifice fly in the fifth inning, but a Gavin Homer double to start the sixth inning helped Penn State hold a 4-2 lead late in the game.

The eighth inning brought more drama though as Logan Evans' quality day ended when Princeton hit a RBI double to bring the game back to within one.

It was too little, too late though, and some dominant late inning work by Jared Freilich helped earn the Nittany Lions their ninth win of the season.

Pitching ups and downs

The pitching staff had some highs and lows on Sunday, but the performance was enough to help get through the last game of the series against Princeton.

Larkin started the game hot and worked through the first three innings allowing no runs or hits and just one walk.

However, a rough fourth inning started when Larkin allowed three consecutive two out walks and allowed Princeton to score after a wild pitch.

He would go on to start the fifth, still not having allowed a hit on the day, but would end up getting pulled after two singles and a hit by pitch gave Princeton bases loaded with no outs.

Evans would come on in relief for Penn State and worked out of the jam with limited damage done.

He was fantastic through his first couple innings, but was pulled in the 8th after allowing Princeton to score on a RBI double.

Evans went pitched 3.2 innings and allowed just two hits, one earned run and no walks in his second win of the season.

Freilich would close the game out throwing 1.1 perfect innings and picking up his second save of the year.

Though there were some scary moments for the Penn State staff today, including big walks and late inning runs, the combined performance of the three helped the Nittany Lions get the job done today.

Nittany Lions bats did just enough

Penn State’s did not light up the world today in its final game of the weekend, but contributions from multiple players helped the team come away on top on Sunday.

The majority of the work from the lineup came in the fourth inning where they got three runs after going down 1-0 in the top half of the frame.

Mac Hippenhammer, Ryan Ford and Jacob Padilla all batted in runs for the Nittany Lions in today’s affair.

Hippenhammer would also score a run and record three stolen bases in the game.

Padilla and Curtis Robison would each have multi-hit games in which they got an extra base hit, and Robison’s leadoff triple in the fourth is what started Penn State’s rally that would eventually help them win the game.

A big inning in the middle of the game and consistent responses to Princeton’s production allowed the offense to score enough in what was a consistently quiet day throughout.

Answering back and coming up in the clutch

It seemed as if whenever Princeton scored or was threatening, Penn State would have a quick answer.

The Nittany Lions scored three in the fourth after Princeton took the early lead and would score again in the sixth after Princeton cut it to one in the fifth.

Also, the pitching staff stranded runners on first and third with one out in the top of the fifth and only allowed one run after Larkin left the game with bases loaded and no outs.

Later in the game, Freilich came on in the clutch and stranded the tying run on second in the eighth inning and eventually made quick work of Princeton in the ninth.

The game was close and the day was filled with excitement, but the effort on both sides of the ball turned out to be enough to keep Penn State rolling as they move into March.

The Nittany Lions will play their first game of the season outside of Cary, North Carolina when they go to Annapolis, Maryland to play 8-1 Navy on Mar. 6 at 4 p.m.