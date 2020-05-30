Coach Rob Cooper announced via Twitter on Saturday that no Penn State baseball player will wear the No. 5 next season to honor George Floyd.

Floyd was killed by a police officer on May 25 in Minneapolis. Derek Chauvin of the Minneapolis Police Department has since been fired, arrested and is being charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter.

Floyd wore the No. 5 during his college basketball career at South Florida State College.

"George Floyd wasn’t perfect. None of us are," Cooper wrote in the tweet. "However, he was a brother, a son, a friend, & a teammate. He wore #5 in college. I never met Mr. Floyd, but I have coached many #5’s in my career & I loved them all."