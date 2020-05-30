Baseball, UMass Lowell, Rob Cooper
Head coach Rob Cooper during their game on Friday, March 15, 2019 at Medlar Field.

 Noah Riffe

Coach Rob Cooper announced via Twitter on Saturday that no Penn State baseball player will wear the No. 5 next season to honor George Floyd.

Floyd was killed by a police officer on May 25 in Minneapolis. Derek Chauvin of the Minneapolis Police Department has since been fired, arrested and is being charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter.

Floyd wore the No. 5 during his college basketball career at South Florida State College.

"George Floyd wasn’t perfect. None of us are," Cooper wrote in the tweet. "However, he was a brother, a son, a friend, & a teammate. He wore #5 in college. I never met Mr. Floyd, but I have coached many #5’s in my career & I loved them all."

