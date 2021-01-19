Universities in the Northeast are hardly known for their baseball programs.

The collegiate baseball landscape is dominated by schools in the southeastern and western parts of the United States, largely due to the warm climates in those areas.

But State College, where it can snow even in April, is the town Penn State’s baseball program calls home. More importantly, the baseball team resides at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park, a stadium that can seat more than 5,000 fans and was home to a minor league baseball team for the past 14 years.

Former Penn State pitcher Jack Anderson knew about this professional-level facility and other amenities when he was deciding where to go to college.

“When I was in high school, determining where I wanted to go, [I was] just blown away by the resources you’re going to be able to take advantage of,” Anderson told The Daily Collegian. “It’s incredible.”

Another former pitcher for Penn State, Dante Biasi, shared Anderson’s sentiment about what the program had to offer.

“You get top of the line facilities and the nicest field in the Big Ten conference,” Biasi said. “Everything’s just given to you.”

Biasi added that the resources and the dedication of Division I baseball “really prepare you well” for the professional grind.

However, the facilities and resources that come with being a Penn State baseball player aren’t the only perks that come with the gig.

Justin Hagenman, a pitcher from 2016-2018, enjoyed being an athlete at Penn State because he knew he was part of “something pretty big.”

“Knowing that all these people, even if they’re not always baseball fans, they want the team and the school and you to do well,” Hagenman said. “Even if they’re not actively following, they’re still kind of in your corner, they’re still pulling for you over some other people. It’s cool to know, for sure.”

Anderson said the Penn State community is hard to describe because of how passionate and caring people are.

Years removed from his Penn State career and having moved on to the professional ranks, he said he still gets letters and fan mail from people who are fans of Penn State and want to see him succeed.

“To this day I’m still feeling the continual support of the powerful community.” Anderson said.

Anderson, Biasi and Hagenman were all able to maximize Penn State’s resources and propel themselves to the minor leagues.

However, the transition from college to the minors hasn’t necessarily been as friendly to the trio as the change from high school to college was.

Anderson, who was drafted by the Seattle Mariners in 2016, is becoming an elder statesman in the minors compared to Hagenman and Biasi, who were drafted in 2018 and 2019, respectively.

Having spent a few years in the system, Anderson has lived through seemingly every minor league horror story.

One in particular that sticks out to him was when he was playing for the Clinton LumberKings in Clinton, Iowa, which he described as a “ghost town.”

According to Anderson, the facilities in Clinton weren’t very good and fan attendance was sparse, but the stadium did have some special visitors during the summer months.

Being right on the Mississippi River, the stadium lights attracted their fair share of bugs.

“Seventh inning I’m running in, and it looks like it’s snowing. Literally like a blizzard,” Anderson said about the bugs in the ballpark. “You’re running to the mound, catching a few in the face like, ‘how am I going to pitch in this?’”

In addition to bug blizzards, Anderson has dealt with the poverty challenges that face many minor leaguers, living on wages that are “nothing to write home about.”

While he was playing in Clinton, Anderson spent most of his nights sleeping on an air mattress and then was asked to go out and perform at the highest level the next day.

After being called up from the LumberKings, he struggled to nail down his living arrangements.

“I was sleeping on the ground for like a month and a half, in an apartment that I couldn't afford,” Anderson said. “There’s a lot of trying to stretch a dollar. It’s a grind.”

MORE SPORTS COVERAGE

3 keys for Penn State women’s soccer’s success this season With an unprecedented spring season right around the corner, Penn State will soon begin a ne…

Anderson said he lived in a two-bedroom apartment while trying to fit five or six guys and would eat at the ballpark whenever possible to avoid spending money later.

When money is tight and facilities are subpar, that usually means travel situations aren’t the best, either.

“I have this image in my head of us going through the middle of the night at like 3 a.m. and everybody’s curled up into a ball on this Greyhound bus,” Anderson said. “It feels like a traveling circus a little bit.”

Hagenman has dealt with his fair share of the grueling bus journeys, too.

“You have a lot of six-to-eight hour bus rides and you gotta fight for sleep on the bus, you gotta fight to pay for food and all that,” Hagenman said. “Definitely gotta grind it out.”

Meanwhile, Biasi hasn’t had any of those experiences thus far in his young professional career.

“I enjoyed my time. I was really honestly surprised just listening to some stories from other people and then going and doing it,” Biasi said. “Personally, I saw that it really wasn’t as bad as some people make it out to be.”

Hagenman, a member of the Los Angeles Dodgers organization, agreed with Biasi and said that the situation is “getting better.”

“[The Dodgers] take care of us as good if not better than everyone out there,” Hagenman said. “Whether it be food, resources or having people in position to help you.”

But what all three former Penn Staters can agree on is despite the many hardships, their love for the game triumphs and makes it all worthwhile.

“I couldn’t imagine doing anything else,” Hagenman said. “It’s tough at times, but you don’t want to take it for granted.”