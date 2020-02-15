It took seven innings, but the Penn State bats finally woke up in game two of Saturday’s doubleheader.

Playing two seven-inning contests in Cary, North Carolina, the Nittany Lions lost to NJIT 4-2 in the first half of the twin bill before scoring runs in each of the first five innings in the second matchup. Penn State won the second leg of the double-dip 6-4, earning the split with the Highlanders.

In game one, NJIT used a big third inning to propel itself to victory. The Highlanders strung together a trio of singles, a walk and a hit-by-pitch to score four runs.

The Nittany Lions scored two isolated runs, but it was not enough. Penn State posted a .192 batting average in the contest.

Right-handed pitcher Kyle Virbitsky got the starting nod for Penn State but lasted only three innings. The junior allowed four earned runs on four hits while striking three in the losing performance.

In game two, Penn State slowly added runs in the game’s first five innings, outpacing the Highlanders. The Nittany Lions played small ball, scoring runs with bunches of singles.

NJIT scored a pair of runs in the second and sixth innings, but it was not enough. The Nittany Lions used a trio of pitchers, allowing a combined two earned runs.

One-man show

Right fielder Curtis Robison manufactured all of the Nittany Lions’ runs in game one. The junior reached on a fielder’s choice in the second inning, registering an RBI.

In the bottom of the sixth, Robison hit an RBI double, bringing home first baseman Cole Bartels. Robison finished the first game 1-for-2 with 2 RBIs, a walk and a stolen base.

Bullpen eats up innings

Despite only playing 14 innings, Penn State was still forced to turn to its bullpen to pitch the majority of the innings. Virbitsky and Hutch Gagnon combined for just 6.2 innings, allowing six of NJIT’s eight runs.

In game one, southpaw Tyler Shingledecker pitched the final four innings. The sophomore was dominant, allowing no hits or walks while striking out five.

In the second contest, Logan Evans and Jared Freilich pitched the final 3.1 innings. In his collegiate debut, Evans pitched 2.1 innings of three-hit baseball and earned the victory.

Freilich pitched one inning, allowing no hits or runs. The redshirt junior was credited with the save.

Cole Bartels’ new home

A relief pitcher for the Nittany Lions in 2017 and 2019, Bartels has found a new position this season — first base.

In his first career start at the position in game one, Bartels went 1-for-1 with a run, a double and two walks. In the field, he committed zero errors.

In game two, Bartels manned first base again and played well, committing no errors. He went 2-for-3 with two runs, one RBI and one walk.