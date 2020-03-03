Penn State will make a short trip for one of its games this season.

The Nittany Lions are set to play against Lafayette at PNC Field, home of the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre Railriders, in a neutral-site matchup.

The game is part of the Railriders’ Community Series that features local collegiate, high school and special needs teams.

This will be the first time that a major college baseball game will be played in the stadium.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre is the Triple-A affiliate of the New York Yankees.

First pitch is set for 6 p.m. on April 22.