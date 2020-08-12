Despite a global pandemic and a canceled season, three former Penn State baseball players are making the best of the unexpected ‘‘offseason” they currently find themselves in.

Pitchers Dante Biasi, Jack Anderson and Taylor Lehman all had their Minor League Baseball seasons officially canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic earlier this summer.

In any other year, Major League Baseball would have kicked off the summer on March 26, but America’s pastime would close its doors for roughly three and a half months as the league and players association scrambled to make plans for the sport to return safely.

On March 12, the MLB closed down all of their active baseball facilities due to the spread of the coronavirus in America, a decision that led to an interesting couple of hours for Anderson.

“The big news breaker for everyone in the United States was Rudy Gobert and the NBA shutting down their game,” Anderson said. “The next morning [the Mariners] scheduled meetings for every single player. They brought us in and told us we are going to do small groups, we are gonna be careful and move forward and keep doing stuff.

“Less than 6 hours later they called us all back and told us they were shutting it down and the spring training site is done.”

Later, the league would cancel minor league baseball seasons across the country.

Players in both the minor leagues and major leagues were told to pack their bags and return home until further notice.

“I was at spring training in Arizona and we were just really getting going,” Biasi said, who was in his first minor league spring training camp with the Kansas City Royals. “We were throwing bullpens and live [batting practice].

“Then we got told on Thursday that baseball was shutting down. Basically we have to clear the facility and they have to clean everything out.”

Anderson was in the midst of his second big league spring training camp with the Seattle Mariners. The sub-mariner had reached as high as Double-A in 2019 but had high hopes for the 2020 season.

“It is special because you go through the minor league side and the minor league grind. The disparity between the way of life is pretty crazy,” Anderson said. “It is the big leagues and there is no joke about it.

“You are in it and you can feel it. These guys are the real deal and I’m a part of it.”

Despite starting the spring in major league camp, Anderson was sent to join the minor league squad shortly before baseball activities were shut down.

“I had just been sent down to the minor league camp a couple days before and we were going to start minor league games against other organizations,” Anderson said.

Being so close to playing meaningful games meant most players were at full strength and were ready to compete.

“My arm felt great and I wasn't having any problems,” Biasi said. “I felt like my body was in shape to really get after a long season and then this hit.”

With the majority of the country being shut down and the majority of its citizens quarantining, minor league ball players were forced to adapt to the current state of the world and continue to hone their craft from home.

“Initially when I got home there wasn’t much open,” Lehman said, a former Nittany Lion who plays in the Philadelphia Phillies minor league farm system. “I live in Pittsburgh so the fields and gyms were all closed.

“I ended up doing a lot of stuff at home, makeshift workouts, in the backyard and I threw with my dad a few times when he wasn't busy.”

Biasi has the privilege of having two brothers who also happen to be pitchers as well.

Before being drafted by the Kansas City Royals, his older brother Sal also pitched at Penn State. He was originally selected by the Royals in 2017 but was traded to the Milwaukee Brewers in April 2020.

After being traded to Milwaukee, he was then traded to the Mariners before he was released by the team in May.

The youngest Biasi, Nick, is graduating high school in 2022 and has committed to pitch for the Florida State Seminoles.

“We are super competitive no matter what it is throughout our house. Whether it is playing a video game or lifting or who is stronger or who can throw farther,” Biasi said. “It is good because we all push each other really and my younger brother just made a big jump this past offseason workout wise and throwing wise.

“It is nice now because he is catching up to us and we can really go at it being that we are all on the same level.”

Anderson also had the assistance of his brother, who helped him best utilize his time away from the sport.

“Sometimes I thought I was preparing for a season and now I know I’m not playing. The first couple months of it I was living at home,” Anderson said. “My brother, who I can’t thank enough for everything he did for me, was throwing every single day with me.”

Anderson dominated in his time at Double-A Arkansas last season and was a legitimate candidate to earn a spot on the Mariners’ pandemic tailored 60-man roster.

“I am confident my name was in the mix, unfortunately it did not go that way,” Anderson said.

Neither Biasi or Lehman were named to their respective organization’s 60-man rosters upon the MLB’s return to play in July.

Even though there has been no in-person contact, minor league baseball teams have made it a priority to stay in contact with their players.

Weekly Zoom calls with trainers and coaches have become the new normal.

“The Phillies do a really great job so we have weekly calls,” Lehman said. “They call and check in on us to make sure of what we are doing and make sure we are okay.

"I get to talk with one of our pitching coaches every week so I keep him informed on what I do and he gives me suggestions,” Lehman continued. “They have done a really good job with keeping in contact with all of us and making it easier for us to get official work in during this time.”

Although talking with coaches and teammates during this second “offseason” has helped players transition into unprecedented times, there have been positive experiences and lessons learned.

“The virus has shut everything down, and it sucks, but you kind of have to go at it with the mindset that it is kind of awesome and this is a time when you have to develop yourself and make the most out of what we have,” Biasi said.

The life of a professional athlete is a demanding one, and it requires players to be away from their families for a large portion of the standard calendar year. Stay at home orders and efforts to quarantine due to the coronavirus have allowed minor leaguers to spend welcomed time with family.

“It is kind of weird not being able to go out and go out to games like we normally do, but it's nice to sit down and just have dinner with my whole family,” Biasi said. “I don’t even remember other than the winter the last time we were all home together for this long. I am kind of enjoying it being able to have this time.”

Anderson, who has been in the major league baseball circuit since he was drafted in 2016, has not had a great deal of time to spend with his family, but will cherish the moments he got to share with his loved ones over the past several months for years to come.

“I think the family aspect is the biggest [positive]. Like I said, I was living at home for March, April, May and June,” Anderson said. “Those are people I don’t get to spend a lot of time with. I’m always doing something or they’re always doing something. Both my parents were working from home, my brother was around before he started working so I relearned who my entire family was.”

Although the MLB has returned to action, there is no telling if the abbreviated 60-game season will be finished or when Minor League Baseball will be able to resume, after a number of positive coronavirus tests are being reported by teams.

Players are being forced to take it one step at a time and are ultimately learning something new everyday.

“It is what it is,” Lehman said. “There is a lot going on right now and everyone is in the same boat. [You have to do] whatever you can do to get through it.”

