Penn State baseball and softball fans will have a number of chances to catch games on TV this season.

The teams will have broadcasts on ESPNU and Big Ten Network. At least six matches will be broadcasted on those networks, with possible additional matches depending on the results of the teams’ seasons.

Rob Cooper’s team will be featured twice in a week’s span. A BTN game between the Nittany Lions and Michigan State is scheduled to be at noon on April 12.

A marquee matchup between Penn State and the 2019 national runner-up Michigan will be shown on ESPNU, with first pitch slated to be at 6 p.m. on April 18.

For softball, four matches will be broadcasted all on BTN, with two of them being doubleheaders.

An in-state rivalry will serve as Penn State’s home opener as Amanda Lehotak’s squad takes on Pitt on March 18 at 6 p.m. at Nittany Lion Softball Park and Beard Field.

The Nittany Lions will then have three matches on BTN in a week right at the heart of April. A doubleheader against Ohio State at Columbus, Ohio kicks off the coverage at 4 p.m., with the second game also broadcasted in about 30 minutes after the conclusion of the first.

The final scheduled broadcasted game of the season will be a home matchup against Rutgers on April 19, with first pitch scheduled at 3 p.m.

All other home events of Penn State will be streamed on BTN Plus.